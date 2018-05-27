Leyton Brice died in January 2017 when he was just six weeks old because of positional asphyxia. His mother, Mercedes Licastro-Brice, did not know CPR and by the time medical help arrived at the home, it was too late to save the infant.

Three weeks ago, Brice's youngest son had a cardiac event that caused him to stop breathing, but she was able to save his life because she learned the life-saving skill.

"He was white, his lips were blue, he wasn't breathing," Brice said.

Quinn Brice was born prematurely a year after Leyton's death. His first four months were marked with seizures and heart problems.

After Leyton's death and the complications with Quinn's birth, Brice knew that CPR was something she had to learn. A short video from the American Heart Association and a practice doll helped her be prepared when the unexpected happened.

Lt. Rob Croxdale with the Morristown Fire Department says the technique for infant CPR is the same principle for adults but on a smaller scale.

"For the most part, people panic because it's an infant," Croxdale said. "You're still doing chest compressions, and you're doing rescue breathing as well. The difference is you're doing it with two fingers instead of using a hand or two hands and you're covering a baby's mouth and nose as opposed to holding a nose closed with an adult."

Croxdale encourages everyone to learn CPR, but says the skills is even more critical for parents and caregivers.

"Early CPR, early defibrillation is always the key to survival," Croxdale said.

Quinn is now out of the hospital after spending three weeks in the intensive care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He has had a defibrillator surgically implanted and will continue to have to face challenges as he grows.

"With infants things can go wrong and you think it's never going to be you," Brice said. "But it's happened to me twice, and because of CPR, it saved one of my children."

© 2018 WBIR