HARDIN COUNTY — Tuesday, The Hardin County Sheriff's office identified 49-year-old Rory McGlynn as the man killed on New Years Eve. The accident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Burns Drive, northwest of Silsbee.

McGlynn moved in with his mother, Dorothy Beard, after her husband passed away to help take care of her. Beard said she wasn't expecting her son to pass away at such a young age.

Beard said McGlynn set off fireworks every year, but this year something went horribly wrong. She had gone to bed early when McGlynn's friend frantically came running into the house to try to explain what happened.

"He set off the firecracker and it went backwards on him and shocked him and made a big ole bullet hole right in his chest," said Beard.

Beard said she didn't want McGlynn to shoot off the fireworks in the first place. She said first responders gave him CPR at their home off of FM 1122. Then, they continued CPR all the way to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, but they couldn't revive him.

"They never did get him to breathe," said Beard.

Silsbee fire chief Robin Jones was one of the first responders to give McGlynn CPR. He said they don't see many serious firework related injuries.

"Fireworks are meant to be safe, are meant to be enjoyed, but they are dangerous at the same time," said Jones.

Jones said if you plan to shoot off fireworks, safety is key. He said it's important to read the directions and follow them.

Beard said the type of firework McGlynn was using was very dangerous. She hopes to see something done so tragedies like McGlynn's accident don't happen again.

Beard said they're still processing MyGlynn's death, and haven't set funeral arrangements. He's survived by Beard and two siblings; an older brother and a younger sister.

Beard isn't sure how they'll cover costs for the funeral at this time. She said if there is anything the community can do to help, she'll let us know.