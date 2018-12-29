A family from Texas is grieving after a mother was killed by a tree, after high winds knocked it down onto her on Thursday.

Laila Jiwani, 42, was hiking with her husband and three children on Porters Creek Trail in The Great Smoky Mountains National Park when the tree fell. According to Michael Litterst of GSMNP, one of the children was injured and airlifted to UT Medical Center. He is six-years-old.

Laila's husband, Taufiq Jiwani, confirmed his son broke his leg in two places and underwent surgery in a Facebook post. He says doctors told him Laila saved their son's life by taking the brunt of the impact.