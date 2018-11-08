BOULDER — A mountain lion was able to enter a home in Boulder Thursday night, getting stuck in the house and killing a house cat before being safely shepherded out.

Wildlife officers believe the mountain lion was able to get into the home on the 400 block of Marine Street by pushing through a screen door, said Shannon Aulabaugh, public information officer with the City of Boulder. A news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the mountain lion was likely trying to get to a cat inside.

Once inside, the mountain lion was not able to get back out of the house and ended up roaming around.

Last night, a mountain lion entered a home on Marine St through a screen door, No people were injured but a house cat was killed. Please keep ground level doors and windows closed and locked at night and when you are not home. (This is also good advice for bears and burglars.) pic.twitter.com/cGseNpx2LI — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) August 10, 2018

Luckily, the residents were home at the time.

Ross Bryant, one of the renters of the home, returned at around 10:40 p.m. and found the mountain lion inside.

"There were two doors, so I opened the screen and this creature popped up and we made eye contact and I realized there was a mountain lion in my living room," Bryant said.

He also saw fur in the living room and realized the cat that was home at the time had been killed.

Bryant said he slowly closed the door and ran. Then, he immediately started calling the other renters to make sure everyone was okay.

"I called Matt and Kayla who live in the main house and made sure everyone was out of the house," Bryant said. "I wanted to make sure they were okay, that their 2-year-old was of the house. Everyone was out, which was a miracle."

Then, he called animal control.

CPW officers and police spent over an hour coaxing the mountain lion out of the home by using non-lethal bean-bag rounds, the release said. It eventually left by the front door after midnight.

Aulabaugh said this type of encounter is "unheard of in the City of Boulder and very worrisome to CPW."

They ask homeowners in the area to be extra cautious and to keep ground level doors and windows closed and locked at night.

CPW also said they will have extra officers in the area Friday and over the weekend to make sure the mountain lion does not return.

