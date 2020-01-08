Trooper Caleb Starr was 33-years-old.

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan State Trooper has died weeks after a serious crash in Ionia County.

Trooper Caleb Starr was 33-years-old.

The crash happened on July 10 just before 10 p.m. when a car driven by a 28-year-old female from Utah crossed the center line, hitting Starr's patrol car.

He was flown to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital, where he was still being treated until passing away Friday night.

Charges are pending against the female driver, who is believed to still be hospitalized.

Trooper Starr joined the MSP in September of 2018, as a member of the 135th Trooper Recruit School.

He is survived by his wife, Rachael, who is a civilian member of the MSP, and their two young daughters.

A Go Fund Me was set up to help the family of Trooper Starr, which has made over $47,000 of its $50,000 goal. You can donate here.

