JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Multiple people were killed in a fiery crash involving approximately 15 vehicles, including semi-trucks, Thursday afternoon on eastbound Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway.

Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles.

Lakewood police said they do not know exactly how many people died, but they can confirm that it was more than one person. Six civilians were injured.

One West Metro firefighter also suffered minor injuries when he was hit by debris, according to the department. It may have been from a tire that exploded.

The crash was reported at around 4:50 p.m., according to Lakewood Police Department Agent Ty Countryman. He said a semi-truck traveling eastbound appears to have collided with slow-moving traffic, and that at some point, a vehicle ignited and the fire spread. The driver of that semi is one of the six injured people transported to the hospital.

"We have to try and figure out why this happened," Countryman said. "The semi coming into the slower traffic. There's got to be a reason. We'll investigate and find out."

A local YouTuber that goes by the name "Burger Planet" captured the moment a semi sped by him toward where the accident took place

Sky9 video showed piles of lumber on the highway, multiple semi-trucks and at least two SUVs on fire beneath a bridge over I-70. That structure is closed to traffic, and the Lakewood Police Department said it is "believed to have suffered heavy damage."

Diesel fuel from at least one of the semi-trucks was on fire, as well as the spilled lumber, according to West Metro Fire PIO Ronda Scholting.

Firefighters from several agencies were on the scene working to extinguish the fire.

A camera on Lookout Mountain showed a large plume of smoke that was visible for miles at the height of the fire.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, eastbound I-70 will be closed at Colfax Avenue and Denver West at least overnight as the investigation continues.

This fire was just a few miles away from a crash involving a semi-truck and a school bus that snarled the eastbound lanes of the highway at roughly the same time.

