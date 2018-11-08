NASA is launching the Parker Solar Probe from Cape Canaveral around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
The spacecraft will travel directly into the Sun's atmosphere, facing heat and radiation like no spacecraft before it.
Watch this incredibly fascinating video NASA tweeted Friday evening about the mission:
To read more about the Parker Solar Probe, you can visit NASA's website, where you can also learn why It's Surprisingly Hard to Go to the Sun.
If the rocket is visible from the First Coast, please send your pictures our way via Facebook, Twitter, or Yourtake.firstcoastnews.com.
