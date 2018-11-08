NASA is launching the Parker Solar Probe from Cape Canaveral around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

WATCH LIVE HERE.

The spacecraft will travel directly into the Sun's atmosphere, facing heat and radiation like no spacecraft before it.

Watch this incredibly fascinating video NASA tweeted Friday evening about the mission:

The launch of our Parker #SolarProbe spacecraft marks the beginning of a historic journey to fly closer to Sun than any other human-made object. Here’s what we hope to learn from the mission that launches at 3:33 am ET on Saturday, Aug. 11: https://t.co/N5Psu9bQjs pic.twitter.com/PH0tncY5Ay — NASA (@NASA) August 11, 2018

To read more about the Parker Solar Probe, you can visit NASA's website, where you can also learn why It's Surprisingly Hard to Go to the Sun.

If the rocket is visible from the First Coast, please send your pictures our way via Facebook, Twitter, or Yourtake.firstcoastnews.com.

© 2018 WTLV