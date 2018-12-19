Great places for New Year's Eve fireworks Hawaii, the last U.S. state to celebrate New Year’s, does it with a bang. The action starts on Waikiki Beach with an announcement shot at 11:55 p.m., and one pyrotechnic display every minute until midnight. Then the fireworks begin. Hawaii, the last U.S. state to celebrate New Year’s, does it with a bang. The action starts on Waikiki Beach with an announcement shot at 11:55 p.m., and one pyrotechnic display every minute until midnight. Then the fireworks begin. Meredith, New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee is a popular summer getaway, but it attracts winter crowds with fireworks set off from a lake barge on New Year's Eve. While there are fireworks every night at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, the theme park welcomes New Year’s with a bang. While there are fireworks every night at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, the theme park welcomes New Year’s with a bang. Skiers can spend the day on the slopes and then watch the sky light with fireworks and an epic torchlight parade down the mountain at Squaw Valley resort in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Skiers can spend the day on the slopes and then watch the sky light with fireworks and an epic torchlight parade down the mountain at Squaw Valley resort in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Whichever side of the border you choose to celebrate on, there are plenty of fireworks in the air at Niagara Falls. Whichever side of the border you choose to celebrate on, there are plenty of fireworks in the air at Niagara Falls. San Francisco welcomes the new year with a splashy display over San Francisco Bay. Anchorage, Alaska, welcomes the new year with street performers and 3D light projections, culminating with fireworks at 8 p.m. local time, just when the new year reaches the East Coast. There’s no shortage of entertainment on Dec. 31 in Nashville with free performances by Keith Urban, Peter Frampton, Judah & the Lion, and others at Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight. Then, as 2019 approaches all attention turns to an illuminated music note that drops to welcome the new year, followed by fireworks.

Skiers can spend the day on the slopes and then watch the sky light with fireworks and an epic torchlight parade down the mountain at Squaw Valley resort in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Matt Palmer

For centuries, people have greeted the new year with fireworks and explosions. Traditionally, they were seen as a way to scare off evil spirits and bring good luck, but now New Year’s Eve fireworks are an excuse for a final holiday season blowout. The feeling is much different from a Fourth of July show, but just as appealing, says Calvin Iverson of TravelPirates.com, a curated travel deals site/app. “It’s a unique time of year. People are feeling togetherness, and want to go out and celebrate.” He shares some favorites with Larry Bleiberg for USA TODAY.

Anchorage, Alaska

The state’s largest city has big plans to welcome 2019 with street performers and 3D light projections, culminating with fireworks at 8 p.m. local time, just when the new year reaches the East Coast. “New Year’s is when Anchorage really shines,” Iverson says. anchorage.net

Meredith, New Hampshire

New Englanders love Lake Winnipesaukee as a popular summer getaway – late-night host Jimmy Fallon even named his daughter Winne after the spot – but they also come out for the holidays too. The small town of Meredith launches fireworks from a lake barge between 10:30 and 11 p.m. “The whole town gets in on the festivities,” Iverson says. meredithareachamber.com

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

New Orleans

The Crescent City may party all year long, but New Year’s is special. Crowds gather on the riverfront to see the city symbol, a fleur-de-lis, drop at midnight. And then fireworks launch over the Mississippi River. One favored viewing spot is aboard the historic Steamboat Natchez. “There are so many places to watch over the river, but being in a steamboat is really cool – a New Orleans experience,” Iverson says. neworleans.com

Welcome 2019: New Year's Eve celebrations around the world People gather at Puerto del Sol to celebrate in advance the New Year's Eve while as a clock has its final inspection twenty-four hours before the bells ring twelve times to commemorate the new year in Madrid, Spain. A boy looks at a gift as children that live in the refugee camp of Eleonas wait in line to get their presents, in central Athens, Greece. People attend the New Year's parade in Bishkek, northern Kyrgyzstan. People walk among decorations in Seoul, South Korea. Costumers buy funny decorations to celebrate the New Year's Eve in front of Nyugati (Western) Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary. A young girl watches the fireworks over Sydney Harbour in Sydney, Australia. Runners start the Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo, Brazil. People watch early fireworks ahead of New Year's Eve over the Brisbane River at Southbank in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Rafael Nadal of Spain wears 2019 novelty glasses during day one of the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. The last sunset of the year is seen over the U Paing (U Bein) Bridge at Taungthaman lake in Mandalay, Myanmar. The footbridge stretches over Taungthaman Lake connecting its two banks near Amarapura. Built by village mayor U Paing around 1850, it is considered the longest teakwood bridge in the world. New Year's Eve fireworks explode over the Harbor Bridge and Opera House during the traditional early family fireworks show held before the main midnight event in Sydney. A woman hangs paper notes bearing her New Year wishes outside the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea. Worshippers pray as they take turns lying in coffins at the Takien temple in suburban Bangkok, Thailand. Worshippers believe that the coffin ceremony  symbolizing death and rebirth  helps them rid themselves of bad luck and are born again for a fresh start in the new year. People gather to watch the New Year's Eve Fireworks during dusk at Southbank in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Pigs, the zodiac sign under the lunar calendar for 2019, are put out to pasture at a farm in Cheongyang, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea. Families enjoy the atmosphere of the Wondergarden festival during Auckland New Year's Eve celebrations in New Zealand. Early fireworks are seen in the sky over Elder Park during New Year's Eve celebrations in Adelaide, South Australia. Filipino Catholic devotees jostle to get closer to the image of the Black Nazarene during a thanksgiving procession on New Year's Eve in Manila, Philippines.

Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Skiers can spend the day on the slopes and then watch the sky light up at area resorts. Squaw Valley packs in the fun with music, glow stick games and what they hope will be the world’s largest torchlight ski parade down its 3.2-mile Mountain Run. There’s also an East Coast ball drop party, followed by fireworks. “Tahoe is amazing any time of year, but especially in winter,” Iverson says. squawalpine.com

Boston

For decades, Boston has welcomed the New Year with First Night, a festival featuring family-friendly performances and activities around the city. It culminates at midnight with fireworks over Boston Harbor. “There are all kinds of places you can watch the display, and tons and tons of people. The city really comes alive at an hour you wouldn’t expect it to,” Iverson says. bostonusa.com

San Francisco

Head down to the Embarcadero on New Year’s to witness a splashy display over San Francisco Bay. The show, launched form a barge south of the Ferry Building, is synched to music and includes new pyrotechnic flourishes every year. Or you catch the performance from a sightseeing boat. “I love that you can go out on the water, cruise around Alcatraz, and watch the lights,” Iverson says. sftravel.com

Walt Disney World, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

While there are nightly fireworks at Disney World, the theme park welcomes New Year’s with a bang. At Epcot Center, visitors can celebrate at each country’s pavilion when their home clock strikes midnight, and then live it up on East Coast time with fireworks around the World Showcase. Over in the Magic Kingdom park, a kid-friendly fireworks show in front of the Cinderella Castle starts just after dark, followed by another show at midnight. “The more celebrations, the better,” Iverson says. disneyworld.disney.go.com

New at Disney World in 2019: Star Wars and much more The biggest news at Disney World for 2019 – really, the biggest theme park news in years – will be the debut of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The Mouse has been doling out details about the Star Wars lands it has been developing at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland (the California Galaxy’s Edge is scheduled to open in the summer) in dribs and drabs, and the full picture has yet to come into full focus. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will turn the controls of the legendary starship over to visitors. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will transport guests to a remote trading port on the edge of space, where "Star Wars" characters and their stories come to life. The land will open at both Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland in California in 2019. Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney parks, experiences and consumer products, revealed exciting details of new experiences coming to the parks during the Destination D event held for members of the D23 fan club in November at Disney World. The focus may be on intergalactic adventures at Disney World in 2019, but Mickey Mouse, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, will help bring things down to Earth with a number of developments dedicated to him across the resort. In mid-January, Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Celebration will kick off at the Magic Kingdom. The festivities will include the Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party. Replacing The Great Movie Ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will transport guests into the animated world of the Disney Channel’s Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts and feature its retro, stylized characters and look and feel. Mickey will be among the cavalcade of stars in "The Wonderful World of Animation," a new nighttime show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. As with other presentations that use the park’s Chinese Theater as a backdrop, it will incorporate projection mapping along with pyrotechnics, lasers and other effects. Visitors will be able to hobnob with characters from “Monsters, Inc.” and “The Incredibles” as well as get their groove on with Doc McStuffins and other video celebs at the Disney Junior Dance Party! The "IllumiNations" fireworks spectacle that caps each evening at Epcot has been running for years, and there has been talk about replacing it for some time. Chapek confirmed that the show will end in summer of 2019 and that a new nighttime presentation will take its place in 2020. Using fireworks, lasers and what the park is calling “choreographed, special effects kites,” "Epcot Forever" will focus on Epcot attractions of the past and present and incorporate their music. A new dark ride called Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will be added to the France pavilion in World Showcase at Epcot. A “Beauty and the Beast” sing-along presentation will be another addition to Epcot’s France pavilion. There will be a new way to get to Epcot along with Disney’s Hollywood Studios next year when the resort opens its new Skyliner transportation system in the fall. Chapek revealed one of the Skyliner gondolas at the Destination D event in November. Inspired by the European grandeur Walt Disney experienced in his travels along the Mediterranean coastline, Disney’s Riviera Resort is projected to open in fall 2019. The new 300-room Riviera Resort will be part of the Disney Vacation Club. Disney’s Coronado Springs resort will add 545 guest rooms to its portfolio when the 15-story Gran Destino Tower expansion opens in July.

Nashville, Tennessee

There’s no shortage of entertainment on Dec. 31 in Nashville with free performances by Keith Urban, Peter Frampton, Judah & the Lion, and others at Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight. Then, as 2019 approaches, all attention turns to an illuminated music note that drops to welcome the new year, followed by fireworks. “What a town! It’s so much fun there,” Iverson says. visitmusiccity.com

Niagara Falls, New York/Canada

Whichever side of the border you choose to celebrate, there are plenty of fireworks in the air at Niagara’s cascade. Nightly shows are offered through Dec. 31, and then continue every Friday night until Jan. 31. New Year’s actually has two displays: at 9 p.m. and midnight. niagarafallsusa.com and niagaraparks.com

Breathtaking views of Niagara Falls Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls.

Honolulu, Hawaii

The last U.S. state to celebrate New Year’s does it with a bang. The action starts on Waikiki Beach with an announcement shot at 11:55 p.m., and one pyrotechnic display every minute until midnight. Then comes a show with fireworks appearing in the form of palm trees and other iconic state shapes to welcome 2019. gohawaii.com