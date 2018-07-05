— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

If you still haven’t gotten a Mother’s Day gift, don’t panic—you still have (some) time. Thankfully, for those of us who are completely lost on what to get or on a budget, our favorite stores and retailers are filled with inspiration and sales to get the perfect gift without breaking the bank. To help you out, we rounded up the best deals on home goods, clothing, shoes, and more on the internet this week that also make great gifts Mom will love:

1. 1-800-Flowers

Flowers go hand in hand with Mother’s Day, so even if you won’t see her in person, you should definitely send her some. If you order early from 1-800-Flowers, you can save 20% on a bouquet for your mom with the code “FLWRTWNTY.”

Shop the 1-800-Flowers sale and save 20% on bouquets with the code “FLWRTWNTY”

2. Amazon

The Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV all make amazing gifts for everyone. Right now, Amazon is offering discounts on all your favorite devices for Mother’s Day so you can give the gift of new technology.

Shop the Amazon sale and save on Amazon devices

3. Appliances Connection

A home is just as good as the kitchen and laundry appliances that are in it. Right now, Appliances Connection is offering up to 65% off on select products including some of our favorite brands like Viking, Miele, and Thermador.

Shop the Appliances Connection sale and save up to 65%

4. Cratejoy

Instead of just giving one gift, why not get something that comes each month? Cratejoy has tons of fun subscription boxes like “Jackie’s Chocolate,” “Cozy Reader Club,” and “Mommy & Tots.” Right now, you can get 50% off featured boxes with the code “MOMSDAY.”

Shop the Cratejoy sale and save 50% on featured boxes with the code “MOMSDAY”

5. GAP

Known for their clothing staples and classic looks, GAP never goes out of style. They’re offering 40% off their entire store with the code “FORYOU.” Plus, you can get an additional 10% off and free shipping with the code “TREAT.”

Shop the GAP sale and save 40% on everything with the code "FORYOU"

6. Home Depot

It’s never a bad time to upgrade the old cookware you’ve had for years. Right now, Home Depot is offering cookware and kitchen gadgets that are probably on your mom’s wishlist.

Shop the Home Depot sale and save 20% on select cookware

7. PB Teen

For those of us moving into a dorm room or new apartment soon, it’s never too early to stock up on room essentials. PB Teen is offering up to 50% off bedroom furniture, bean bag chairs, desks, and more, so you can live next year in style.

Shop the PB Teen sale and save up to 50% on bedroom furniture

8. Shutterfly

There’s nothing more personal than a customized gift with sentimental photos. Shutterfly is offering 20% off personalized photo books and gifts with the code “YOUCHOOSE.”

Shop the Shutterfly sale and save 20% with the code “YOUCHOOSE”

9. Wayfair

Wayfair is helping shoppers prep for the summer season with a mega sale on outdoor furniture. You can get up to 70% off outdoor chairs, planters, fire pits, and more to make your backyard the ultimate hangout spot.

Shop the Wayfair sale and save up to 70% off outdoor furniture

10. Williams Sonoma

Sometimes we need that extra kick of caffeine in the morning, which is why espresso machines are the perfect way to make fancy coffees at home. Williams and Sonoma is offering up to 40% off Nespresso machines plus $20 in coffee credit so you can buy a few packs of pods.

Shop the Williams Sonoma sale and save up to 40% off Nespresso

