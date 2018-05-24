16 Amazon products with over 15k reviews—and why people love them

Personally, I'm generally impressed if an item has more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon, but every once in a while I stumble across a product with wayyyyy more than that. My gut reaction is generally to buy it immediately, even if I don't need it.

There are certain items on Amazon that gain cult followings for whatever reason. They range greatly, encompassing everything from electronics to coffee pods to mattress protectors to books. However, the thing they all have in common is their tens of thousands of glowing reviews.

The following are some of the amazing product I'm talking about, all of which have more than 15,000 reviews on Amazon. Read through the list, and have fun buying things you probably don't need!

1. Arguably the best card game of the century

Sure, it's a little inappropriate, but it's also hilarious.

Cards Against Humanity

Who among us hasn’t at least heard of Cards Against Humanity? This raunchy, gross, inappropriate adults-only card game quickly went viral when it launched in 2011, and people love it every bit as much today—just ask the nearly 40,000 reviewers.

Reviews: 37,843

Average rating: 4.8

Get Cards Against Humanity on Amazon for $25

2. Amazon’s top-selling streaming device

This little gadget delivers big functionality.

Amazon

This may very well be the most-reviewed item on Amazon to date. The Fire TV Stick has more than 170,000 reviews—nope, not a typo—the vast majority of which are positive. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for a new streaming device, this one is worth checking out (and there are other great options too).

Reviews: 172,013

Average rating: 4.4

Get the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote on Amazon for $39.99

3. Budget-friendly Bluetooth headphones

You don't have to pay top dollar for good Bluetooth headphones.

SENSO

It’s no secret that name-brand Bluetooth headphones are expensive. However, you definitely don’t have to pay hundreds of dollars for a pair of high-quality wireless headphones. These ones from SENSO continuously impress reviewers, who say the product is comfortable, durable, and, of course, affordable.

Reviews: 26,394

Average rating: 4.1

Get the SENSO Bluetooth Headphones on Amazon for $29.97

4. A professional-grade hair straightener

You'll be hard pressed to find a better flat iron.

HSI Professional

Reviewers call this hair straightener from HSI Professional the “best flat iron ever.” Not only is it affordable, but it heats up quickly and delivers amazing results on even the most stubborn hair. While it wasn't one of the flat irons we tested, it’s still a must-have for beauty fanatics.

Reviews: 30,198

Average rating: 4.3

Get the HSI Professional Glider Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hair Straightener on Amazon for $37.99

5. The iconic first Harry Potter book

Really though, who rated this less than 5 stars?!

Scholastic

No one should be surprised at this. Harry Potter is and forever will be a cult-classic, and if you haven’t read the books, I’m really not sure what you’ve been doing all these years.

Reviews: 33,560

Average rating: 4.3

Get Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on Amazon for $8.54

6. Amazon’s surprisingly affordable HD tablet

Reviewers can't get enough of this HD tablet.

Amazon

People love the Fire HD 8 Tablet from Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. It boasts 12 hours of battery life, an 8-inch HD display, voice commands via Alexa, and a surprisingly affordable price tag to boot.

Reviews: 41,965

Average rating: 4.2

Get the Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa on Amazon for $79.99

7. Screen protectors for your iPhone

Protect your precious iPhone from accidents.

amFilm

Want to know how good this screen protector is? One reviewer says he dropped his new iPhone 8 out his car window onto the pavement (I bet he was Snapchatting), and while the protector was aggressively cracked, the phone itself was unscathed. If you have the dropsies, buy this product.

Reviews: 34,364

Average rating: 4.2

Get the amFilm iPhone Screen Protector Glass on Amazon for $7.99

8. Maybe the best coffee ever?

Get your morning buzz from these top-rated coffee pods.

San Francisco Bay

Rich, delicious coffee + eco-friendly pods = happy, happy customers. Reviewers love that the San Francisco Bay OneCup coffee pods deliver strong, flavorful coffee, all for a reasonable price. Many even say they switched from Starbucks pods to this brand, which speaks volumes about the quality!

And if you don't already own a pod coffee maker, we've tested all the leading options to find the best. Check out the winners here.

Reviews: 20,100

Average rating: 4.4

Get San Francisco Bay OneCup 80-Count French Roast Single Serve Coffee on Amazon for $34.99

9. Charcoal powder for super white teeth

Say hello to pearly white teeth.

Active Wow

The newest teeth-whitening craze involves brushing with charcoal powder, and Amazon reviewers swear by this product from Active Wow. The Whitening Charcoal Powder is naturally derived, and it can help remove stains caused by coffee, wine, cigarettes, and more.

Reviews: 16,119

Average rating: 4.4

Get the Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder Natural on Amazon for $19.92

10. A page-turning sci-fi adventure novel

This novel is a page-turner for sure.

Broadway Books

Compulsive. Intensely imaginative. Incredible. Friggin’ amazing.

Those are just a few of the phrases reviewers use to describe Ready Player One by Ernest Cline. This sci-fi novel will keep you engrossed, and many people write that they love the ‘80s references scattered throughout the plot. When you're done, you can enjoy it all over again on the silver screen.

Reviews: 17,386

Average rating: 4.6

Get Ready Player One on Amazon for $9.59

11. The trendiest kitchen appliance right now

Instant Pots are one of the hottest appliances right now.

Instant Pot

Instant Pots took the world by storm, and this all-in-one countertop appliance doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere. These electric pressure cookers come with seven useful functions, allowing you to cook everything from a whole chicken to a cheesecake and more.

Reviews: 21,621

Average rating: 4.6

Get the Instant Pot DUO60 6-qt. 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker on Amazon for $99.95

12. The least expensive Alexa-enabled devices

Don't stand between reviewers and their Echo Dots.

Amazon

Amazon offers a wide array of Alexa-enabled devices, from the ultra-fancy Echo Show down to the relatively simple Echo Dot. Well, the $50 Dot has been a hit with hundreds of thousands of users, who say it’s an incredibly helpful gadget to have around the house.

Reviews: 111,160

Average rating: 4.3

Get the Echo Dot on Amazon for $49.99

13. An essential oil diffuser that doubles as a night light

Keep your home smelling fresh with this essential oil diffuser.

URPOWER

Do you like the gentle glow of a night light and the soothing scent of essential oils as you fall asleep? Then you’ll love the URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser, which has seven color settings and produces a lovely scented mist. It also performed just as well as our favorite aromatherapy diffuser. Its smaller capacity is the only reason it didn't win the title itself.

Reviews: 27,980

Average rating: 4.5

Get the URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser on Amazon for $16.95

14. A hypoallergenic mattress protector

It's not a glamorous purchase, but it's a necessary one.

SafeRest

Keep your mattress safe from unforeseen accidents with this top-rated mattress protector. It’s waterproof and hypoallergenic, and reviewers say it does an amazing job stopping vomit, urine, drinks, and other liquids from penetrating the mattress underneath—what more could you ask for from a mattress protector?

Reviews: 29,086

Average rating: 4.5

Get the SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector on Amazon for $26.95

15. An inspirational little fan

It's safe to say people are fans of this fan.

Honeywell

“I'm quite a large man, my temperature's hot

My blood boils and churns like a cast iron pot

The last fan I had, made hardly a breeze

As sweat pools collected and I smelled like wet cheese

So I looked up this fan, It had good reviews

And it could ship quickly (really good news)

It came in the mail and I plugged it right in

And felt the cool breeze make its way to my skin

I was cool! I was comfy! My attitude shifted

I felt like a schoolbus or house could be lifted

So if you are warm, or god forbid hot

PLEASE BUY THIS FAN, it's the best one I've got.”

–A poem about a fan, by lowendmadness

Reviews: 15,640

Average rating: 4.2

Get the Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan on Amazon for $11.99

16. Super soft, affordable sheets

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Sheets are weirdly expensive when you think about the fact that they’re just large pieces of fabric with the edges sewn up. But I digress.

If you believe the reviews, these Mellanni bed sheets are the only sheets you’ll ever want or need. They come in a wide variety of colors, and the best part is they’re relatively affordable—as sheets go. I actually ordered a set as I was writing this, and I'm not ashamed to admit it.

Reviews: 40,388

Average rating: 4.5

Get the Mellanni Bed Sheet Set on Amazon for $24.70

