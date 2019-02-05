CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a woman who is nine months pregnant and was last seen on Tuesday.

Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, 19, goes by Lopez and has suddenly gone missing, CBS affiliate WBBM reports.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and sweatpants with a maroon top and Latino Youth High School logo on it.

She is around 5'3" tall, weighs around 125 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She might be driving a black Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or contact the special victim's unit at (312) 747-8274.

