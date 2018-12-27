Scenes of Iceland Looking out the windshield of a rental car on the Ring Road in Iceland in July 2018. Svartifoss, the postcard waterfall in South Iceland. The white waters falling over Skogafoss highlight the mossy green and black volcanic earth just off the Ring Road in South Iceland. Beer prices near Skogafoss in South Iceland. That’s about $11 for local beer, which is par for the course at restaurants and bars, largely because of taxes. A horse roams near Husavik in northern Iceland. A common sight in the Icelandic countryside, where sheep outnumber people and occasionally slow traffic. A gas station hot dog near Keflavik. Hot dogs are revered in Iceland and come with crunchy onions and remoulade. They can help save a travel budget, too, because they only cost $4 or less. Chunks of ice can be fetched from the glacier lagoon in South Iceland in July. Icelandic cheese pizza served with red jam at Sudur-Vik restaurant in Vik shows that Icelandic food is much more than lamb, seafood and bread. Bubbling pools of earth reek of sulfur near Lake Myvatn in Iceland. The volcanic landscape adds to its appeal as a backdrop for science-fiction films. The flag of Iceland waves on a whale-watching boat in the fjord near Husavik in northern Iceland.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland —An SUV carrying seven people from two British families plunged off a bridge Thursday in Iceland, killing three people and critically injuring the others, authorities said.

Icelandic police said one child was among the dead and two, aged 7 and 9, were among the injured. Police initially said the injured were from one family but updated the information later.

The crash occurred about 9.30 a.m. Thursday when the vehicle slammed through a railing on the one-lane bridge at Skeidararsandur, a vast sand plain in southern Iceland. The car landed on a rocky river bank.

Police say it remains unclear what caused the British driver to lose control of the vehicle but temperatures were around freezing at the time. The crash occurred before this North Atlantic island's sunrise at past 11 a.m.

Tour guide Adolf Erlingsson was among the first on the scene.

"It was horrible," he told The Associated Press. "The car seemed to have hit the ground many meters from where it stopped. We struggled getting everyone out."

Police only identified the victims as British; their names and ages have not been released. The four who survived were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Reykjavik.

Chief Superintendent of south Iceland Police Sveinn Kristjan Runarsson said the four people hospitalized have serious injuries.

"We haven't been able to talk to them about what happened," he said.

The crash took place on Road No. 1, which runs for 1,337 kilometers (830 miles) as it connects coastal towns and villages on this volcanic island of 350,000 people.

Iceland has seen a gigantic tourist boom in the last several years but its infrastructure has not always kept up. Roads are usually narrow, with many one-lane bridges.

Of the 18 people who have died in traffic crashes in Iceland this year, half of them have been foreign nationals. Last year was the first on record when more foreigners died than residents, according to the Icelandic Transport Authority.

This year 2.5 million tourists visited Iceland, compared with half a million in 2011, according to the Icelandic Tourist Board.