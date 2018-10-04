A great grilled cheese sandwich in each state
It's hard to pick just one grilled cheese at Melt because almost everything on the menu is a take on the classic sandwich in one form or another. This Birmingham restaurant, which started out as a food truck back in 2011, takes it to another level with the Mac Melt. The idea is basically mac and cheese in sandwich form, with the homemade pasta favorite stuffed in between two slices of Texas toast.
There's an entire grilled cheese section of the menu at Bread and Brew in Anchorage, Alaska, so you know this restaurant takes the sandwich pretty seriously. The OG is the classic choice, and the Aloha is the one to try if you're feeling adventurous. Glazed ham and pineapple chutney are added to the cheese, topped with homemade barbecue sauce, and served with a side of tomato soup to dip your sandwich into. Order a local craft brew, or something from further afield, from the rotating tap menu to wash it all down with.
The popular Phoenix grilled cheese-slinging restaurant Toasted closed its original location and will soon be reopening in the downtown area. That means people will have to wait a little while longer for outlandish sandwiches like the Fat Elvis (white cheddar, bacon, peanut butter, banana, strawberry jelly) and SoCal (Monterey jack, bacon, chicken). When it does open its doors again, keep your fingers crossed for the Trailer Park to be on the menu. The sandwich is made with American and cheddar cheese and chili, then crusted with Fritos and deep fried. Order it "dirty" with a hot dog on top.
If you need a grilled cheese delivered to your house in Fayetteville, Ark., Hammontree's Grilled Cheese is your best bet. There are several inventive options here (with equally appealing names), like the Parmageddon or Brie's Company. If you're in the mood for something sweet, try the simple Blueberry Grilled Cheese, made with mascarpone, fresh blueberries and cream cheese between grilled slices of pound cake.
Run by a father and his two sons, Badmaash is a hipster Indian restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles that's getting a lot of attention recently. One thing that jumps out, among all the Indian dishes, is the Bombay Grilled Cheese. The spicy sandwich on the weekend brunch menu combines aged cheddar cheese with Serrano chilies, onions and cilantro for a distinctively Indian kick.
At Sunny's in Denver, you'll find an eggs Benedict version of the classic. This American and cheddar grilled cheese is topped with sunny side up eggs (instead of poached), arugula and a healthy spoonful of hollandaise sauce, creating an instant morning classic.
In New Haven, Conn., Caseus Fromagerie Bistro boasts an amazing cheese selection and The Grilled Cheese, made with seven melted cheeses on thick-cut rye bread (add jambon or bacon lardons if you are so inclined). The eatery has a sister food truck, The Cheese Truck, that travels around town.
In Newark, Del., Home Grown Café has served an extensive menu of salads, burger and sandwiches for nearly 20 years. The grilled cheese here is made with freshly baked cheese bread for an extra dose of dairy, and packed with cheddar-jack, asiago, provolone and feta cheese. Tomato and basil oil round it out to offer a hint of acid and freshness to complement all that cheese.
In Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Big City Tavern's Bacon Marmalade Grilled Cheese incorporates an extra element on the outside - the sandwich is topped with a sunny-side up egg to give it an extra flavor pop. On the inside you'll find onion and dill Havarti between two crispy pieces of sourdough bread, with waffle chips on the side for crunch.
In Athens, Ga., Catch 22 serves a very popular grilled cheese that packs a spicy punch. Homemade sriracha cheddar bread acts as the vessel for melted smoked Gouda, manchego and Parmesan cheese. It's served with a side of tomato-basil soup, perfect for dipping.
An ice cream shop on the island of Kauai, Pink's Creamery happens to have a couple of distinctly Hawaiian grilled cheeses. The Original Hawaiian is made with Kalua pork, Muenster cheese and pineapple in between two slices of sweet Hawaiian bread, of course.
In Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese makes big and bold sandwiches packed with ingredients that push the definition of grilled cheese to the limit. The We Be Jam'in is made with three cheeses -- mozzarella, Gorgonzola and white cheddar -- along with turkey, slow roasted tomatoes, pesto, and the kicker, black pepper bacon jam.
There are two Jerry's locations in Chicago, both of which focus on the art of the sandwich with a seemingly endless menu. The grilled cheese section offers options like the Good Ol' American (mix of cheese on challah) or the Stoner (mac and cheese, hot sauce). The Nutball might be the most interesting with a mixture of cashew butter, applewood bacon, Swiss, provolone, cheddar, arugula and pepper jam dip on grilled multigrain bread.
In Indianapolis, Shoefly Public House has a long and deep beer menu that focuses on American craft brews from around the country. There's an elevated pub food menu to go along with it that happens to have an excellent grilled cheese called Drunken Onions. The sandwich has five cheeses (asiago, Gruyere, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan) as well as onions caramelized with burgundy, port, sherry, Marsala and herbs.
At The Cheese Shop in Des Moines, Iowa, The Cheese Bar boasts a wide array of cheeses for purchase and a cafe. Treat yourself to the Spanish grilled cheese, made with prosciutto, almond butter and quince paste, along with Prairie Breeze, Frisian Farms Gouda and quark. Add a "modifier" like bacon if you like, or a serving of spicy roasted tomato dip.
In Topeka, Kansas, The Wheel Barrel focuses on beer and grilled cheese. There are many sandwiches to choose from with both sweet and savory ingredients. If you happen to have had a few too many the night before, try the Hangover, made with smoked Gouda, sharp cheddar, bacon, two fried eggs and sriracha aioli, all packed into a sweet brioche.
Louisville's Blue Dog Bakery & Café serves its grilled cheese with Tillamook cheddar, bacon, cheese curds, cider vinegar onions and spicy mayo. Add a fried egg if you're really hungry.
Bringing a grilled cheese shop to the Big Easy fulfilled a lifelong dream for The Big Cheezy founders who now have two locations and a catering business. The New Orleans eatery offers inventive sandwiches with local flavors like alligator and crawfish sausage. The namesake sandwich, The Big Cheezy, packs Gouda, mozzarella, cheddar, pepper jack, Monterey jack and Parmesan into a triple-decker sandwich made with sweet Hawaiian bread.
In Portland, Maine, it's almost mandatory that a grilled cheese contain lobster. The coastal city is known for its lobster rolls, so why not combine the two? The Highroller Lobster Co. started as a food cart in 2015 and now has a brick and mortar location serving lobster in various ways, along with burgers and hot dogs. The Lobster Grilled Cheese combines fresh Maine lobster with Jarlsberg and Cabot cheese on an English muffin loaf. Order some lobster ghee on the side if you really want to get decadent.
In Nottingham, Md., Ravage Deli makes sandwiches with sustainable ingredients, focusing on local farmers and producers. The grilled cheese here has to have some of the local seafood -- in this case, crab. The Maryland Crab Grilled Cheese combines a Boar's Head cheese blend, Maryland crabmeat and Old Bay aioli, on your choice of bread.
There are two Real Deal locations in Boston: West Roxbury and Jamaica Plains. At both you will find a Melts section of the menu, featuring something called the Grown Up Grilled Cheese. This sandwich starts with smoked Gouda and adds smoked brisket and caramelized onion, packing it all between two slices of grilled Scali - a type of Italian bread that is a Boston specialty.
Zingerman's Delicatessen opened in 1982 in the college town of Ann Arbor, Mich., and serves a dizzying array of sandwiches made with ingredients like chopped liver, chicken salad, pastrami and smoked fish. The No Whey Goat is made with goat cheese, roasted broccoli, capers, garlic, chili flakes, olive oil and pecorino Romano on a grilled Paesano roll.
It gets pretty cold in St. Paul, Minn., and grilled cheese is always a good option to warm you up. The St. Paul Cheese Shop has a variety of cheese sandwiches made with Breadsmith country white bread and served with tomato soup. A riff on the classic is the Calabro whole milk mozzarella melt with tomato-garlic confit, almost like a melted Caprese salad.
In Natchez, Miss., The Camp Restaurant hosts a beer garden with a view of the Mississippi River. Try the Pimento Grilled Cheese with house-made pimento cheese and crab boil-seasoned onion rings.
In St. Louis suburb Ballwin, Mo., The Wolf sources ingredients from Missouri farmers and ranchers as much as possible, with a list of producers on its website so you can see where everything comes from. The Double Dill grilled cheese is made with dill Havarti and dill pickles on rustic Italian bread. There's also a Sweet & Salty version of the sandwich that includes three types of cheese, honey and sea salt.
In Bozeman, Mont., Paulies has it all - daily sausage specials, wraps, milkshakes and quesadillas. You can also find a classic grilled cheese and a Brisket Melt packed with brisket, pepper jack, cheddar, tomato and barbecue sauce between two pieces of sourdough bread.
In Lincoln, Neb., HopCat offers a huge menu with beer, something called crack fries (French fries loaded with a variety of toppings), and the Madtown Grilled Cheese. This sandwich combines Havarti, smoked Gouda and Muenster cheeses with apple slices, garlic aioli and honey. It comes with apple-tomato soup on the side.
The newly opened Esports Arena inside the Luxor Las Vegas features dishes from celebrity chef Jose Andres. On a menu of handheld items for gamers using remotes, The Grilled 4 Cheese melts manchego, provolone, blue and goat cheese together in a panini press with a side of honey mustard for dipping.
In Manchester, N.H., Waterworks Café makes the Grown-Up Grilled Cheese with Gruyere, provolone, cheddar, smoked bacon and tomatoes, between two slices of Texas toast.
In Hoboken, N.J., Halifax features local and sustainable ingredients. The grilled cheese here mixes white cheddar and Monterey jack, with a sweet and smoky touch from smoked onions and apple marmalade.
In Albuquerque, N.M., Cheesy Street food truck serves a variety of sweet and savory grilled cheese sandwiches. Go local with the Albuquerque Turkey, made with turkey, sliced tomato, a cheddar-jack blend, and of course, hot New Mexico green chiles.
One of New York City's best whiskey bars, Noorman's Kil offers a gourmet grilled cheese menu. The Karen looks simple, but the combination of fromage blanc, Gruyere, New York sharp cheddar and Havarti works very well.
In Charlotte, N.C., Papi Queso Truck hosts a pop-up kitchen at Sycamore Brewing. Most of the sandwiches come on French Pullman loaf bread with several filling options. Extra decadent, the Pig Mac is stuffed with Carolina heritage pulled pork, mac and cheese, bourbon onions, sharp cheddar, sea salt and herbs, served on pain de mie bread.
In Fargo, N.D., locals warm up at Pounds during long winters. Try the Artichoke Melt, a vegetarian grilled cheese with spinach, cream cheese, roasted red peppers, parmesan, and of course, artichokes.
Melt Bar and Grilled has become something of an Ohio grilled cheese institution, with more than a dozen locations. Pair elevated grilled cheese sandwiches with craft beer, with options like the Parmageddon. The unique sandwich is made with potato and onion pierogis, Napa cabbage kraut, sautéed onions and sharp cheddar cheese.
In Oklahoma City, The Mule is a good place to relax with a beer and some melted cheese. The Macaroni Pony is a true gut-buster, packed with chipotle barbecue pulled pork, three-cheese mac and cheese, and pickles between two slices of jalapeno cornbread.
In Bend, Ore., Tennessee's Grilled Cheese food cart makes a plethora of sandwiches with meat and veggie options. Owner Chris Honey shows his Tennessee roots with options like the Memphis Melt, packed with smoked Gouda and pulled pork. The sandwich pictured here is the Million Dollar, made with fontina, asiago, Parmesan, mozzarella, tomato puree spread and bacon.
Meltkraft's two Philadelphia locations get their cheese from the grass-fed cows of Valley Shepherd Creamery in New Jersey. In the pair's Reading Terminal Market location, try the Melter Skelter, a messy and tasty grilled cheese made with VSC Melter Skelter Raclette-style cheese, pickled green tomatoes, jalapeno, barbecue chips and watercress.
Rhode Island's Red Stripe has locations in Providence and East Greenwich. This signature Red Stripe Grilled Cheese combines semi-soft Italian Bel Paese cheese, prosciutto, pesto and poached pear, with a side of tomato soup.
In Charleston, S.C., Cory's Grilled Cheese pays tribute to the region with its Low Country sandwich, made with Palmetto pimiento and Muenster cheese, avocado and bacon on sourdough bread - one of the many grilled cheese creations you will find on the menu here.
Sioux Falls, S.D.'s Cheese World sells many types of cheese, along with wine of course, as well as a menu of inventive grilled cheese sandwiches. The 69th and Western is named for the corner where the store resides and includes barbecue potato chips, Bavarian smoked cheese, Muenster, roast beef, and signature barbecue sauce.
Bobby McFerrin would not worry, he'd be happy about The Mockingbird's Don't Worry Brie Happy grilled cheese sandwich in Nashville, Tenn. Chef Brian Riggenbach combines melted brie with pepper jelly in between slices of multigrain baguette, with a bit of chimichurri for some spice.
Burro Cheese Kitchen serves up grilled cheese sandwiches in a shipping container converted into a food stall in Austin, Texas. Try the Texas-inspired Waylon and Willie, made with sourdough rye, cheddar, Gouda, caramelized onions, pepperoncini and spicy maple bacon sauce.
Grilled cheese seems to be the perfect food to make on a flat top in a food truck, and Utah's The Mouse Trap capitalizes on that with sweet and savory sandwiches in Provo. The Nicolas Cage is thusly named because "it will be gone in 60 seconds," according to The Mouse Trap team. The sandwich is made with pulled pork, sharp cheddar, Granny Smith apples and a brown sugar glaze.
At the Woodstock Farmers' Market in Vermont, find a delicious grilled cheese called the Quechee Gorge, made with smoked Vermont cheddar, provolone and Parrano cheeses, tomato and Honeycup mustard between two slices of garlic Parmesan bread.
In Norfolk, Va., The Grilled Cheese Bistro makes sandwiches with names like The Rabbi, Hangover and Meathead. The Don Quixote might be the most famous, melting together Gouda, caramelized onions, sautéed oyster mushrooms, roasted red peppers and olive tapenade. This sandwich is a vegetarian's dream.
Seattle's famous Beecher's Handmade Cheese makes a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches in Pike Place Market, from basil and tomato to one with Dungeness crab.
In Wheeling, W.V., The Cheese Melt food truck serves what it calls "grown up grilled cheese." In 2016, owner Thomas Gilson won Judge's Choice at the Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown for his signature Beale Street sandwich. It combines hot pepper and Gorgonzola cheese, smoked bacon, apples and kale.
If there's one thing Wisconsin is known for, it's cheese. In Milwaukee, Camino is all about the cheese, specifically grilled, as well as beer. The Kimcheese offers an interesting Korean take on the grilled cheese, combining kimchi with American, Swiss and provolone, on sourdough.
Miss Sara's Gourmet Grilled Cheese is a seasonal food truck, so you'll have to wait until early June for it to reopen in Casper, Wyo. Once it does, be prepared for a menu full of grilled cheese, soup and fries. For dessert, try the Sweet Cheese, made with sweetened cream cheese, Nutella and bananas.

At its core, grilled cheese is an incredibly simple creation — take some cheese, put it between two slices of bread and heat it up. Of course, restaurants around the country are taking grilled cheese to another level, adding a wide variety of ingredients — from bacon to vegetables to locally themed toppings — and using cheese that strays far from the gold standard of American or cheddar.

Ohio’s Melt Bar and Grilled pre-toasts the bread before adding the cheese. “Toasting both sides of the bread gives the sandwich a delicious crunch and added textural elements,” says owner Matt Fish. He suggests using cheeses with high moisture content that melt easily, as opposed to aged or smoked cheeses, which taste great but don’t melt as well. “Remember, the cheese and the bread need to take center stage here. Ingredients cannot overshadow either and should not compromise the quality of either the bread or the cheese.”

At Ravage Deli just outside of Baltimore, executive chef and co-owner Aaron Stahlmann follows what he calls the three Bs: bread, butter and blend. “Patience is one of the most important things,” he says. “If it’s cooked too hot and too fast, it will burn before all the cheese melts leaving a bitter aftertaste.”

There’s an eatery elevating grilled cheese near you, too. See the photos above for standout grilled cheese sandwiches in every state, and more from our 50 states series below.

A must-try sandwich in each state
In Alabama, barbecue is often smoked pork, but Leo and Susie’s Famous Green Top Bar-B-Q began smoking chicken at the request of a few customers, and the Smoked Chicken Sandwich was born. The eatery hickory smokes boneless, skinless chicken on indirect pits and serves it with pickles and homemade sauce — white, barbecue or both — on a burger bun.
The White Spot Cafe is one of the longest-running restaurants in Anchorage, Alaska, and it has been offering its now famous Halibut Sandwich for almost 30 years. A generous filet of halibut from nearby waters is lightly battered and deep fried to crispy perfection on the outside while the middle is moist and flaky. It’s served with cheese, tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato and onion on a bun with a side of fries or coleslaw.
From Chris Bianco, the owner of Arizona’s nationally renowned Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix, Pane Bianco offers sandwiches on freshly baked focaccia bread that are then baked to order in a wood-fired oven. The Housemade Mozzarella features creamy mozzarella that’s made fresh daily, heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil. This sandwich is truly a testament to the power of fresh, homemade ingredients.
A lunchbox favorite, the bologna sandwich is a classic and Johnny B’s Grill in El Dorado, Ark., makes one of the best in the country. With a second location that opened last year in Texarkana, the family-owned restaurants bring comfort food to both communities. The fried bologna sandwich, ringing in at just $2.29, comes with two slices of fried bologna, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo, with pickle slices on the side.
Genoa salami, prosciutto, mortadella, coppacola, ham and provolone cheese layered inside a crusty slab of Italian bread make up Bay Cities Italian Deli’s venerated The Godmother sandwich in Santa Monica, Calif. Mayo, mustard, Italian dressing, onions, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce and a chopped pepper blend can all be added — and probably should be. Just say you want “the works.”
Family-owned Snarf’s Sandwiches opened its first location in Boulder, Colo. in 1996 and has grown to more than 20 restaurants in Boulder, Denver and around the country. A favorite since day one, the Meatball Parmesan is a thing of beauty: pork and beef meatballs are smothered with marinara sauce and provolone and Swiss cheeses, sprinkled with Parmesan and Italian seasoning, and served on oven-toasted white or wheat bread. To add a little kick, ask for the giardiniera peppers, which are so popular they’re sold by the jarful.
In Clinton, Conn., Lobster Landing makes the premier example of a Connecticut-style lobster roll: a quarter pound of fresh lobster meat is loaded onto a toasted grinder roll from Koffee Kup Bakery in Vermont, then hit with a squeeze of fresh lemon and drizzled in melted salted butter from Cabot Creamery. The charming seaside building is more than 100 years old and is now the epitome of a New England lobster shack.
Back in 1976, Capriotti’s founders sought to create a sandwich for “real turkey lovers,” so they started roasting whole fresh turkeys overnight (a tradition Capriotti’s still upholds) and combined it with cranberries, homemade stuffing and a hint of mayo on a freshly baked roll, effectively making everyday Thanksgiving. The original Capriotti’s is in Wilmington, Del., and today there are more than 100 locations across the USA.
Choosing the best Cuban sandwich in Florida is a little like trying to find the best gelato in Italy — all of the options are pretty good. There’s a lot to choose from, but we’re big fans of the Cuban from Columbia Restaurant in Tampa — and we’re not the only ones. Founded in 1905 by Cuban immigrant Casimiro Hernandez, Sr., the landmark eatery still uses his original 1915 recipe for the sandwich. Ingredients are important, and Columbia carefully layers ham, roast pork that is marinated in-house with garlic and sour orange, Genoa salami imported from Italy, Swiss cheese and dill pickles between local La Segunda Central Bakery Cuban bread before pressing to perfection.
In Atlanta, the Shrimp Po’boy at Star Provisions is so popular that the team opened a fast-casual restaurant called W.H. Stiles Fish Camp based on its success. The sandwich consists of a buttered and griddled soft pain de mie roll that’s slathered in spicy homemade mayonnaise and filled with Kosher dill pickle chips, sliced tomato, and six large Gulf or Georgia white shrimp that are dipped in buttermilk and dredged in seasoned flour before being fried to crispy perfection.
In Hawaii, the word “kalua” refers to a cooking method using an imu, or underground oven. Not surprisingly, pork is a favorite protein to be roasted this way and of course makes a perfect sandwich filling. Highway Inn, which has a few locations in and around Honolulu, serves this pork in the form of sliders with a taro (starchy purple root vegetable) roll, bell peppers, onions and a spicy Hawaiian chili aioli.
You may be surprised to know that Idaho makes a solid Philly Cheesesteak. And Best Sandwich Shack puts a unique spin on it with the Yoshi. Born from a friendly competition with a neighboring sandwich shop, the Yoshi adds pepperoni and sausage to the traditional cheesesteak recipe of thinly sliced sirloin steak that’s topped with provolone cheese — and in this creative version — ranch dressing.
A torta is a Mexican sandwich served on a crusty roll and filled with a variety of piquant combinations. At Xoco in Chicago, celebrated chef/owner Rick Bayless fills the Pepito​ torta with juicy braised Creekstone short ribs, a heap of caramelized onions, gooey jack cheese, black beans and pickled jalapeños for just the right amount of kick​.
After a decade in Indianapolis, Goose the Market is always busy. The Batali Sandwich, named after you know who, is the only constant in a rotating daily menu of five or six sandwiches. Packed with a rainbow of Italian meats including coppa, soppressata and capocolla as well as provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, house marinated red onions and spicy giardiniera pickles that are smothered in mayonnaise and tomato preserves, this spicy sandwich is definitely a crowd pleaser.
Iowa is famous for its loose meat sandwiches, which were invented here in 1926 by butcher Fred Angell. Often confused with a Sloppy Joe (which is way more saucy), Angell’s creation consists of ground beef seasoned with a select (and secret!) blend of spices served on a hamburger bun. It can be topped with melted cheese, ketchup, mustard, onions and/or pickles. Angell started the Maid-Rite franchise, with locations across Iowa and the Midwest, which all serve the loose meat sandwich known as the Original Maid-Rite.
Joe’s Kansas City BBQ is renowned for its smoky barbecue and the Z-Man sandwich. Named after a local radio personality, the sandwich uses the joint’s excellent sliced smoked brisket and tops it with smoked provolone cheese, a couple of onion rings and a bit of barbecue sauce on a Kaiser roll.
One can’t think of sandwiches in Kentucky without the Hot Brown coming to mind. At The Brown Hotel in Louisville in 1926, Fred K. Schmidt invented the open-faced sandwich of turkey, tomatoes and bacon to serve late-night revelers. It’s covered in Mornay sauce, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and broiled until the top is gooey and the bread is crispy. Variations are offered all over the state and beyond, but you can still get the original at The Brown Hotel.
Po’ boys in New Orleans and Louisiana are a dime a dozen, but that doesn’t mean they’re all good. It’s hard to choose a favorite, but you can’t miss the fried oyster po’ boy from Domilise’s, a restaurant and bar founded in 1918 inside a small yellow house in the residential Uptown neighborhood — you’ll know it by the long line out the front door. The family-run restaurant’s fried oyster po’ boy is a masterpiece with large hunks of breaded, fried oysters that are dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo and hot sauce.
Tuna melts, while a diner standard, can be pretty lackluster. Not so at Maine’s Palace Diner. The Biddeford eatery’s Tuna Melt comes on griddled Challah bread with mayo, an iceberg lettuce steak, house-made bread-and-butter pickles and tuna salad composed of red onion, celery, cucumber, fresh herbs, mayo and mustard. It’s topped with cheddar cheese that’s melted to perfection.
Yes, Maryland is famous for its crab cakes, and chef Chad Gauss takes it the next level at The Food Market in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood. His signature Club Sandwich is bursting with shrimp salad, a crab cake and the customary bacon, lettuce and tomato.
In Waltham, Mass., Domenic’s Italian Bakery & Deli dates back 30 years. Run by a third-generation baker and butcher/salumiere, the eatery bakes ciabatta bread every morning and tops it with high-quality ingredients including imported Italian meats and cheeses, and fresh vegetables. The Parma, with imported black label Parma Prosciutto, basil-marinated tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, is pretty unbeatable.
Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s gets a lot of the sandwich love in Michigan, but we’re showcasing Detroit’s Mudgie’s Deli for its Barrett sandwich. Made with Sy Ginsberg corned beef (a local favorite), creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing piled onto an onion roll, this warm sandwich is a pretty great version of a Reuben.
A food truck and restaurant in Minneapolis, Hola Arepa serves Venezuelan sandwiches, also known as arepas. These are handmade daily from a cornmeal dough and formed into patties that are cooked on a griddle, split open and stuffed with a variety of Latin fillings. The Shredded Beef and Plantain Arepa is filled with fried sweet plantains, shredded beef, black beans, Hola sauce (a sweet and tangy herb sauce), Cotija cheese and pickled red onions.
An institution in Jackson, Miss., Big Apple Inn was started by Juan “Big John” Mora. He created the Pig Ear Sandwich early on, when he received a bunch of pig ears from a local butcher who was throwing them away. The restaurant is now run by his great-grandson, Geno Lee, who still makes pig ear sandwiches. Not for the faint of heart, the pressure-cooked pig ears are cut into thirds and covered in mustard sauce, slaw and hot sauce, then sandwiched between a griddled bun. Can’t stomach it? Ask for a “smoke” (that’s sausage) sandwich instead.
For a century, Gioia’s Deli has been a fixture in St. Louis, garnering a James Beard Classics Award in 2017. The signature Hot Salami sandwich — hot in temperature, not spice — has been a staple and bestseller for years. It’s a secret blend of pork, head meat and seasoning that’s formed into a sausage and sliced hot to order. It’s served on local Italian bread, topped with the customer’s choice of garnish and St. Louis’ beloved Provel cheese.
In Butte, Mont., Pork Chop John’s is home to John’s Original Pork Chop Sandwich. Three-and-a-half ounces of lean pork sirloin is lightly breaded, battered and deep-fried to make a juicy, tender but crispy pork chop. John's Original is placed on a bun and garnished with mustard, pickle and onion, while John’s Deluxe is served with mustard, pickle, onion, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
Did you know that Nebraska stakes a claim to the invention of the Reuben? Charles Schimmel, the owner of the Blackstone Hotel in Omaha, is said to have created it with his poker buddies (one of whom was named Reuben) one night. The celebrated Blackstone Reuben from Crescent Moon, across the street from the old hotel, pays homage to the original. Made with locally sourced corned beef from Omaha Steaks, locally baked marble rye from Rotella’s Bakery, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and a combination of secret spices, the Reuben has been on the menu for more than 21 years.
Nevada’s Deli Towne USA is a gas station deli in Reno that calls itself the “Home of the Monster Sandwich,” as in huge sandwiches. The Italian is loaded with provolone cheese, lean ham, salami and Cappicola, that’s smothered in mayonnaise, mustard, olives, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato, purple onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper and oregano, all on a garlic Swiss rosemary roll. It’s got a lot of flavor and a ton of textures thanks to the plethora of ingredients.
While a sandwich called The Dumpster may not sound appetizing, Sandwich Master in Rindge, N.H., makes it so. The ultimate hangover food, The Dumpster has chicken fingers, deep-fried mozzarella sticks and fried battered onion rings topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce and stuffed into a grilled sub roll. Over the top? Sure. Delicious? Definitely.
The New Jersey Sloppy Joe is entirely different than the saucy, ground-meat Sloppy Joe of 1980s dinners. In North Jersey, Sloppy Joe means a double decker cold deli sandwich and the Millburn Deli makes some good ones. Try the Corned Beef and Roast Beef Sloppy Joe, made with house-roasted beef, homemade coleslaw, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese on three slices of rye bread.
In New Mexico, Bocadillos calls itself a slow-roasted sandwich shop, specializing in slow-roasted meats. The Albuquerque eatery makes the 505 Filthy with slow-roasted chicken breast, thick-cut bacon, New Mexico green chile, Asadero cheese, lettuce, tomato and house-made chipotle mayo.
New York takes its sandwiches seriously, so choosing just one is hard. While the city is known for its meaty deli creations, some of its vegetarian inventions are so unique and tasty that even meat lovers order them regularly. Case in point is Sub No. 7’s Broccoli Classic. The broccoli is roasted until charred on the edges and paired with pickled lychees, called muchim, a Korean type of pickling that uses chiles, ginger, garlic and sesame. To assemble, Sir Kensington's Fabanaise is spread on Italian bread from Brooklyn’s Caputo’s and the broccoli and lychees are topped with feta cheese and fried shallots. The combination of bitter, sweet, sour, salty and crunch is unbeatable.
Is it wrong to choose a fried chicken sandwich from a barbecue joint? Not when it’s the fried chicken sandwich at Buxton Hall in Asheville, N.C. The chicken (all natural, free-range, sustainably raised chicken from Joyce Farms in Winston-Salem, N.C.) in the Original Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich is smoked along with the restaurant’s whole hog so you get that smoky barbecue flavor. Then it’s dipped in buttermilk and deep-fried, topped with American cheese, pimento cheese, white barbecue sauce, and bread-and-butter pickles, and served on a toasted bun.
With locations in North Dakota’s biggest college towns, Grand Forks and Fargo, Red Pepper has been a state landmark since the 1960s, serving up fresh-made grinder sandwiches that live up to their reputation of being “down right addictive.” The Everything Grinder has your choice of ham, salami or turkey with Swiss cheese, shredded Colby cheese, taco meat (lean ground beef), white sauce and hot sauce.
Cleveland’s strong Eastern European roots led to its most known sandwich: the Polish Boy. It’s a grilled or deep-fried kielbasa in a bun, covered with French fries and coleslaw, and drizzled in barbecue or hot sauce. Try one at Seti’s Polish Boys, a popular food truck.
Oklahomans love their chicken fried steak (tenderized steak that’s battered and deep fried) and it’s no surprise that it comes in sandwich form. In Tulsa, Tally’s Good Food Café is known for its Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich, a huge slab of chicken fried steak on a fresh bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo, and a side of white gravy.
In Portland, Ore., Lardo is a food cart turned sandwich shop that proudly celebrates its excesses. The Cold Fried Chicken is a menu staple that consists of fried chicken, bacon, blue cheese, pickles, bibb lettuce and Crystal hot sauce, and is served, you guessed it, cold.
No, it’s not a Philly Cheesesteak. Instead, we’re highlighting Philadelphia’s Roast Pork Sandwich from Tommy DiNic’s for Pennsylvania. Hear us out. The succulent roast pork with broccoli rabe and sharp provolone served on a seeded roll and doused in meat juice hits all the right sandwich flavor and texture notes. Trust us, you haven’t lived until you’ve tried this sandwich, which was declared the best sandwich in the country on the Travel Channel show ‘America’s Best Sandwich’.
In Providence, R.I., The Godzilla from Geoff’s Superlative Sandwiches features a hefty amount of corned beef, muenster cheese, spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and Dragon’s Breath — also known as chili pepper. The blend of meaty, creamy, veggie goodness has a hint of spice.
Started by two brothers in Charleston, S.C., Smoke BBQ opened in 2015 to much acclaim. The focus on locally sourced and handcrafted items translates into stellar food like the Beef & Chedda sandwich. A crunchy bun is loaded with all-natural “True Texas” brisket, house-pickled jalapeños and melted cheddar cheese.
Housed in the 1915 building that once served as Rapid City’s first firehouse, Firehouse Brewing Company is South Dakota’s first brewpub. The Battalion Brisket sandwich overflows with beef brisket and barbecued onions. Add the Beer-BQ sauce, which is made with house-crafted stout brew.
In Nashville, Tenn., Hattie B’s is famous for its Nashville hot chicken served with increasing levels of heat (including “hot,” “damn hot” and “shut the cluck up!!!”). Getting it on a sandwich with coleslaw, Nashville Comeback Sauce (mayonnaise, honey and a signature spice blend) and a Kosher pickle is the pro move.
Barbecue is king in Texas but Noble Sandwich Co. in Austin makes a great argument for something a little different: a Duck Pastrami sandwich. “Having worked in fine dining restaurants, and really enjoying duck prosciutto, we decided to try and create a great pastrami sandwich with the wonderful flavors of duck,” says chef John Bates. He ultimately decided to smoke the whole duck, then slice it thin, pile high on toasted rye bread, smother in Russian dressing and top with house-made rye pickles. Order it “Reuben style” to add sauerkraut and Swiss.
At Lola’s Street Kitchen, a roving food truck in Heber City, Utah, the menu of organic artisan sandwiches changes often. Follow along on Facebook to see the location and the menu, and look for the Salmon Ginger, featuring grilled wild sockeye salmon, cilantro cream sauce, ancho chile paste, and pickled cucumbers and ginger.
Vermont favorite Noonie’s Deli is homey and comfortable, and serves some of the state’s best sandwiches in Middlebury. Go for the Vermonter, made with black forest ham, freshly sliced local apples and melted cheddar cheese on homemade honey oat bread that’s smeared with homemade Dijon honey mustard. It’s crunchy, gooey, soft and hot — a perfect mix of textures.
Earl’s Sandwiches now has three locations in Northern Virginia, after opening in Arlington in 2005 with a commitment to roasting meats in house. The Pork and Fries sandwich is a work of art: roasted pork loin, chipotle mayonnaise, crispy French fries, roasted red peppers, sweet pickle chips and chopped onions are all crammed onto a grilled ciabatta for a flavorful and textural explosion.
Washington is home to countless delis serving cheap banh mi, the Vietnamese sandwich made with chiles, cilantro, cucumber, pickles, mayo and some kind of protein like tofu or pork. Seattle Deli makes one of the state’s best: Barbecue Pork Banh Mi, which is served on a crunchy roll coated with mayo and filled with tender barbecue pork, loads of crunchy cukes, and pickled carrots and radish, then garnished with bright cilantro and slivers of fresh jalapeños.
In West Virginia, Cam’s Ham was founded in the 1950s in Huntington, and soon became known for Cam’s Original Sugar Flaked Ham Sandwich. It’s a generous portion of sugar-flaked ham garnished with house special sweet sauce and crispy iceberg lettuce, all piled high on a toasted Grecian bun.
Cheese is often synonymous with Wisconsin, so a grilled cheese sandwich seems like a must for this state. Madison's Alchemy Café makes a hearty version, called the Stuffed Grilled Cheese. Roasted broccoli, carrots, red onion and tomato are smothered in melted Wisconsin Swiss and cheddar cheeses, and a cilantro pesto sauce is spread on toasted sourdough bread for the perfect ooey-gooey concoction.
What would the Cowboy State of Wyoming be without some hearty beef? In Cheyenne, the 75-year-old Albany Restaurant is home to the Prime Rib Sandwich. The bestselling menu item features slow roasted prime rib that’s served on an open-faced roll with a cup of au jus.
A food capital in each state
Dothan, Ala., is called the Peanut Capital of the World for its largest agricultural export, and hosts the National Peanut Festival each November as the harvest concludes.
Ketchikan, Ala., is the Salmon Capital of the World with five salmon species and prime salmon fishing from June to September. Disney Cruise Line guests can go fishing at the port.
Yuma, Ariz., is the winter lettuce capital of North America. The city offers Field to Feast farm tours from January to March, in partnership with University of Arizona and Arizona Western College. See more information at visityuma.com.
Arkansas' Searcy County is the Chocolate Roll Capital of the World, hosting a Chocolate Roll Festival in Marshall in March, which includes the World Champion Chocolate Roll Contest.
Fallbrook, Calif., is the Avocado Capital of the World, known for avocado groves and the annual Avocado Festival in April.
Dove Creek, Colo., is known as the Pinto Bean Capital of the World. Adobe Milling bean has the trademark on special red and white pintos grown locally, called Anasazi Beans. Try the distinct flavor at Adobe Milling's headquarters, Dove Creek Sinclair or by ordering online.
Connecticut's pizza capital, New Haven is known for its white clam pies. Try the famous version at Frank Pepe's.
Delaware is the undisputed capital of scrapple, a poor man's dish made from pork scraps. Try scrapple sliders at Rapa Scrapple in Bridgeville or catch the Apple Scrapple Festival (also in Bridgeville) in October.
In the Florida panhandle, Wewahitchka is the Tupelo Honey Capital of the World. The distinct taste of the rare, seasonal, raw honey is from Tupelo trees. Try Wewahitchka-based Smiley Honey by calling ahead and stopping by or ordering online at smileyhoney.com.
Claxton, Ga., lays claim to the Fruitcake Capital of the World title, thanks to two local bakeries: Georgia Fruit Cake Co. and Claxton Bakery, Inc.
While Hawaii hasn't been a top pineapple producer in decades, the Dole Plantation is still a leading attraction in the state, and therefore Hawaii's pineapple capital. The Oahu property offers tours, gardens, a train ride, the world's largest maze, and of course pineapples for purchase.
Blackfoot, Idaho is the Potato Capital of the World and home to the Idaho Potato Museum. Yes, there are potatoes to eat in the museum cafe.
Chicago may be the deep dish (and arguably hot dog) capital, but Illinois is also home to the Hog Capital of the World: Kewanee, the country's top hog producer. Held every September, Hog Days includes "the World's Largest Outdoor Pork Barbecue".
The Indiana Senate named Winchester the state's Sugar Cream Pie Capital in 2009. Try Indiana's official state pie, also known as Hoosier pie, at Wick's.
Le Mars, Iowa is known as the Ice Cream Capital of the World, and is home to the Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor & Museum. The city has more than 50 ice cream sculptures to see.
Wellington, Kansas is called the Wheat Capital of the World, and the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau organized a Sumner County Wheat Capital of the World Tour with 10 stops in 2012. Today, visitors can catch the Kansas Wheat Festival in July.
Reuters called Owensboro, Ky., the burgoo capital of the world in 2007, as the city is one of few places still serving the stew known for originating with mutton. Owensboro hosts the International Bar-B-Q Festival each May where visitors can try traditional burgoo (pictured) and mutton (Food Republic labeled the city the mutton capital of the world in 2012).
The Louisiana Legislature named Breaux Bridge, La., the Crawfish Capital of the World in 1959. Try the Cajun Country specialty at restaurants like Crazy About Crawfish or the Crawfish Festival with live music in May.
Rockland, Maine claims the title Lobster Capital of the World. Try the famous seafood at the Maine Lobster Festival, held here in August.
Crisfield, Md., is the Crab Capital of the World, on the Chesapeake Bay. Try Maryland blue crab at the National Hard Crab Derby each Labor Day, dine at waterfront crab houses, or go crabbing on the area's public piers.
Middleborough, Mass., is the Cranberry Capital of the World as the crop is its top industry and Ocean Spray Cranberries' headquarters is here. Visitors can see bogs or attend the Cranberry Harvest Celebration in nearby Wareham, Mass., over Columbus Day weekend.
Traverse City, Mich., is America's Cherry Capital and hosts the National Cherry Festival each year over the 4th of July week.
Oliva, Minn., is the Corn Capital of the World, a title designated by the state's senate in 1973. The city has celebrated with Olivia Corn Capital each July for 50 years.
Vardaman, Miss., is the Sweet Potato Capital of the World for growing the crop. The town hosts the Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival every November,
With more than 17 restaurants serving breaded pork tenderloin (particularly sandwiches), St. Joe, Mo., trademarked the Tenderloin Capital of the World title in March. Try it at Hi Ho Bar and Grill.
Fairfield, Mont., is the self-proclaimed Malting Barley Capital of the World, and is the home of Busch Agricultural Resources. So you can try the barley in an Anheuser-Busch beer.
Lincoln, Neb., is known as the steak capital of the world because of the state's beef industry. Try a beef entree at Billy's Restaurant.
Nevada isn't necessarily known for food capitals, but Las Vegas is undoubtedly the celebrity chef capital of the world with dozens of famous names lining the Strip. Dine at restaurants from Gordon Ramsay, Giada de Laurentiis, Nobu Matsuhisa, Thomas Keller, Guy Savoy and more stars, or catch many of them at the annual Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit food festival in May.
New England's other maple capital (after Vermont), New Hampshire has more than 70 sugar houses. Visit Folsom's Sugar House in Chester, N.H., which has a shop full of local maple products, during Maple Month or Maple Weekend in March.
One of several destinations claiming to be the Blueberry Capital of the World, NJ.com says Hammonton, N.J., is more accurately the "fresh blueberry capital of the world." Taste the local specialty at DiMeo Farms, which offers "organic, Non-GMO, Heirloom blueberries" and "u-pick blueberries on [a] 100-year-old family blueberry farm and blueberry plants nursery."
The Chile Capital of the World, Hatch, N.M., produces an abundance of New Mexican green chile, which is generically referred to as Hatch chile. Try it at the Hatch Chile Festival in September.
Governor Andrew Cuomo named New York the Yogurt Capital of America in 2013, recognizing the state's first time topping domestic yogurt production. Try Greek yogurt at Chobani cafes in New York City's SoHo and Tribeca neighborhoods.
Winston-Salem, N.C., is the Moravian Cookie capital with four makers on the city's historic culinary trail. Try the local specialty at Mrs. Hanes' Moravian Cookies in the suburb of Clemmons, N.C. The bakery has offered tours since 1990, and ships handmade cookies nationwide.
Drayton, N.D. is the Catfish Capital of the North with fishing tournaments on the Red River. Visit during Drayton Riverfest in July.
Known as the Chili Capital of the World, Cincinnati has its own style of chili and hundreds of chili parlors. A few restaurants compete as the city's favorite maker, including Skyline Chili, where the signature “4-Way” equates to a plate of spaghetti covered with chili and beans, smothered with shredded cheddar cheese and served with a side of oyster crackers. A vegetarian version substitutes the meat chili with black beans and rice.
Oregon's Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce trademarked the city as the The Dungeness Crab Capital of the World in 2007. Try some fresh off local boats in dishes such as Fishwives Stew with Dungeness crab legs at Local Ocean Seafood, a fish house and market.
New Castle, Pa., claims to be the Hot Dog Capital of the World since Coney Island began serving its famous dogs here in the 1920s.
Narragansett, R.I., is said to be the country's clam cake capital. Pair local clam cakes with Manhattan clam chowder at Monahan's Clam Shack By The Sea.
Actually a part of metro Augusta, Ga., Johnston, S.C., claims the Peach Capital of the World title as it produces more peaches than anywhere but California. Try the official state fruit at Sara's Fresh Market's three locations, which offer Titan Farms Peaches (the state's largest grower).
Known as a top pheasant-hunting destination, Aberdeen, S.D., is the country's pheasant sandwich capital. The community served pheasant sandwiches to troops passing through in the 1940s. Today, volunteers and CVB staff members carry on that legacy by making pheasant sandwiches for pheasant hunters visiting from out of state annually, and the city hosted its first Pheasant Sandwich Shootout culinary competition this year. Visit in the third week of October during the annual pheasant opener to taste the tradition.
America's Cornbread Capital, South Pittsburg, Tenn., has hosted the National Cornbread Festival for more than 20 years each April.
San Saba, Texas, is the self-proclaimed Pecan Capital of the World, contributing to the state's pecan industry. Try the local specialty at Alamo Pecan & Coffee Company.
Utah consumes so much JELL-O that the official state snack is celebrated for a week every year. Salt Lake City farm, garden and museum Thanksgiving Point hosts the Jigglefest JELL-O food fight and Utah Foods Cook-Off with a JELL-O category of competition in July.
It's no secret that Vermont is the Maple Capital of America, producing the most maple domestically each year. Taste pure local maple at St. Albans' Vermont Maple Festival each April.
Virginia is the self-proclaimed Oyster Capital of the East Coast, thanks to its seven oyster regions. The Eastern Shore hosts three regions, which are highlighted at more than 70 restaurants, raw bars and seafood shacks. Here, Oyster Farm Seafood Eatery at Kings Creek serves Rockefeller-style oysters in Cape Charles.
Washington lays claim to the Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World, celebrating the specialty at the Sumner Rhubarb Pie Festival each summer.
West Virginia is the Pepperoni Roll Capital of the World. Try them at The Country Club Bakery in Fairmont, which claims to make the original.
Wisconsin is of course America's cheese capital, but it's also home to the Frozen Custard Capital of the World, Milwaukee, due to a high concentration of custard stands. Try it at the original, Gilles Frozen Custard, which opened in 1938.
Home to the Chugwater Chili Corp., Chugwater has become the chili capital of Wyoming. The company was built on the Wyoming State Championship Chili Recipe in 1986, and offers award-winning blends and seasonings.
President Truman called McLoud, Okla., the Blackberry Capital of the World. Visit the McLoud Blackberry Festival around the 4th of July -- don't miss the baking contest.
