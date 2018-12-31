Photos: New Year's around the world New Year fireworks illuminate the sky over the iconic Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney on Sunday. Fireworks explode behind the Quadriga statue of the Brandenburg Gate on New Year's Eve in Berlin. People release balloons and lanterns in Istanbul's Ortakoy district by the Bosphorus, during New Year's celebrations early Sunday. Fireworks explode in front of the Petronas Twin Towers during the New Year's Eve celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark the New Year's celebrations. Buddhists light candles during New Year celebrations at Jogye Buddhist Temple in Seoul, South Korea. North Koreans gather to watch New Year's fireworks at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong. People, some holding Turkish flags, participate in New Year's celebrations in Istanbul. People, some holding Turkish flags and some wearing Santa Claus hats, participate during New Year's Eve celebrations in Istanbul's Ortakoy district. Fireworks illuminate the night sky over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor during New Year's Eve celebrations. Fireworks illuminate the night sky over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor. People gather in Citizens Square in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday not only to celebrate the New Year but also the 100th anniversary of Finnish independence. Fireworks light up the sky to mark the new year at Citizens Square in Helsinki, Finland. Taipei 101 is lighted up during New Years Eve celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan. Fireworks explode above the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill during New Year celebrations in Athens. Fireworks explode over the Arc de Triomphe as part of New Year celebrations in Paris.

Mason West and Heather Fields, both of Lebanon, share a New Years kiss. A crowd of revelers braved the single-digit temperatures Monday, January 1, 2018, to ring in the New Year as part of Downtown Indy Inc.'s event.

As we get ready to pop some bottles and say farewell to 2018, it's also a good time to reflect on the good and the bad.

And around the world, aside from the parties, the fireworks and the list of resolutions, people get creative to bring good luck and prosperity in the new year.

Here's a list of New Year's traditions and superstitions from around the world.

Wear red underwear, find love

In Mexico and other Latin American countries, red, green and gold (or yellow) underwear are abundant at clothing stores right before New Year's Eve.

People wear red underwear to find love, green or yellow and gold for wealth and white for peace in the new year.

One tradition says to wear red underwear on New Year's Eve to find love or yellow to increase your wealth in 2017.

Pack your suitcase, travel more

In Colombia and other Spanish-speaking countries, people will grab their suitcases and carry them around all day or walk around the block with them at midnight to travel more in the new year.

Stack of suitcases with a plane taking off in the background.

Eat 12 grapes at midnight

Have 12 grapes ready, make a wish for each one, which represents every month of the year. In Spain, people eat them at the stroke of midnight.

Sweep away negativity

Make sure your house is fresh and clean before midnight. In many Latin American countries, cleaning and getting rid of the year's trash is a way of preventing negativity from lingering into the new year.

Eat black-eyed peas for prosperity

Black eyed peas are a popular New Year's dish in the South, said to bring good luck in the New year.

Many people in the southern part of the U.S. believe that eating black-eyed peas or black-eyed peas stew as a New Year's dish can help bring financial prosperity in the new year.

Scare away the bad, burn a newspaper-stuffed scarecrow

In Ecuador, as soon as the clock strikes midnight, families will head outside to burn a newspaper-stuffed scarecrow. It represents anything bad that happened in the year, and burning it is meant to scare away any negativity in the new year.

