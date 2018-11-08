CLEVELAND – A 75-year-old man died Saturday morning after being pulled from the waters of Lake Erie while competing in a triathlon, authorities say.

USA Triathlon confirmed the death of Jim Hix of Oklahoma at the event in Cleveland. The U.S. Coast Guard said crews saw his body floating in the water and brought him aboard a boat to administer CPR. He was later taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hix won the duathlon national championship in the men's 75-79 age group in 2017, and represented the United States at various international events.

"Our sport lost a member of its beloved community and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Jim's wife, Ann, his family and friends, USA Triathlon CEO Rocky Harris said in a statement. “As one of the nation's top multisport athletes in his age group, Jim and USA Triathlon shared a close relationship and his passing is particularly difficult."

The cause of death is not yet known.

