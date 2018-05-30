One of three dogs is loaded into a Broward County Animal control truck after an 8-month-old girl was bitten by a family dog and died from her injuries, May 30, 2018, in Miramar, Fla.

Carline Jean, South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

An 8-month-old baby girl died Wednesday in Miramar, Fla., after she was attacked by a family dog, local police said.

The infant was in the care of her grandmother at the time of the attack, Miramar Police Officer Yessenia Diaz told USA TODAY.

The family owns three pit bulls — a mother, one male sibling and one female sibling. The grandmother was walking the dogs when the male dog, which police said was 3 or 4-years-old, got away from her and attacked the baby who was bobbing in a bouncy chair in one of the bedrooms.

The family raised the male dog who attacked the child from a puppy. Broward County and Animal Care and Adoption officials removed all three dogs. Diaz said the dog that attacked would "most likely" be put down, but it would depend on the result of an evaluation by animal control experts.

Police withheld the identity of the victim and her family because the parents asked for time to inform other relatives, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Police were the first to arrive. When fire and rescue officials got to the scene, they declared the child dead, Diaz said.

Diaz said that a victims services unit was made available to provide counseling and support not only to the child's family but also to the first responders at the scene.

"Who isn't going to be affected by that, especially when they're looking at the crime scene?" Diaz asked.

