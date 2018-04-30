We're 286 days away from Valentine's Day, but whose counting? Perhaps romance junkies that whisper "Hallmark Channel on demand" into their remotes on Friday nights.

If you love love so much that you'd write it a letter every day for a year, have we got a list for you. Below are the rom-coms and romantic moves slated for release this year that we think could be cinematic soulmates for the love-obsessed.

Book Club (5/18)

Did Grace and Frankie catch your attention? If so, keep your eye out for Book Club.

Fifty Shades of Grey adds color to the seemingly dormant love lives of Diane (Diane Keaton), Vivian (Jane Fonda), Sharon (Candice Bergen) and Carol (Mary Steenburgen). When Vivian introduces her wine-guzzling book club friends to the erotic words of E.L. James, things heat up on and off the page. In the preview, Fonda flirts with Don Johnson, dad of Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson. Bergen plants a smooch on Richard Dreyfuss. A timid Keaton is the object of Andy Garcia's affections, and Steenburgen takes a twirl with Craig T. Nelson. We're here for the friendship, older leading ladies and, of course, the possibility of four love stories.

Adrift (6/1)

Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin act out a romance that is actually based on a true love story in this action drama. Woodley plays a sailing skeptic/novice Tami Oldham, who wrote about her real-life journey doomed by a meeting with Hurricane Raymond in Red Sky in Mourning (1998).

Tami is left to sail the ship set for San Diego from Tahiti solo after the treacherous storm renders her fiancé, Richard (Claflin) immobile.

"I'm not letting you go," Tami promises Richard in the preview, reminding us of another beloved romance that unfolded on the sea.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (7/20)

A decade later, the cast of Mamma Mia! is back for an encore that serves as a combination prequel/sequel. An expecting Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) learns about her mother's life — sprinkled with three loves: Bill (Stellan Skarsgård), Sam (Pierce Brosnan) and Harry (Colin Firth).

While there is concern that Sophie's mom, Donna, (Meryl Streep) may be dead in the film, we feel a sense of relief that she is featured in the preview. Getting a glimpse of Cher, who portrays Sophie's grandmother, also gives us a mood bump. Also, romantics, the story shifts between past and present day, allowing us to see a young Donna (Lily James) get swept up in three relationships.

Crazy Rich Asians (8/17)

Till death or maybe future mother-in-law do you part? When Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) wins the heart of basically Singapore's Prince Harry, Nick Young (Henry Golding), there's one thing standing between her and her happily ever after. "You will never be enough," Nick's mom, Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh) warns. But the use of Macklemore's Glorious in the trailer has us feeling optimistic that the movie, based on the novel by Kevin Kwan, has a happy ending.

Life Itself (9/21)

TBH, this movie had us the moment this text flashed across the screen in the preview: "From the creator of This Is Us." We think the NBC drama from Dan Fogelman is must-see television, and we imagine this movie will, similarly, give us all the feels. Though the movie appears to have its dramatic moments, as the teaser promises "There's no greater story than life... itself."

The cast featuring Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Olivia Cooke, Annette Bening and Antonio Banderas also seems very promising.

A Star Is Born (10/5)

A Star Is Born and a remake is being attempted again — only this version will be Bradley Cooper-fied. We're excited the War Dogs actor will star in, direct and even had a hand in writing the screenplay. Cooper plays the role of famous musician/mentor Jackson Maine to Lady Gaga's Ally, a rising performer who lacks confidence. Giving us a vote of confidence in the film, Cooper praised his co-star as "kind of a revelation" at last month's CinemaCon.

Second Act (11/21)

Are you skeptical of non-brown M&M's because of The Wedding Planner? Know most of the words to Maid in Manhattan? Let us introduce you to your Second Act.

Jennifer Lopez's new rom-com hits theaters this fall. This Is Us heartthrob Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens and JLo's IRL bestie Leah Remini join the singer-actress for the movie.

What we know of the film so far has caught our attention: Lopez's Maya, an employee at a big box store, transforms her life showing Madison Ave. exactly how far street smarts can take you. There's going to be an opportunity for Ventimiglia's Trey to Jack Pearson her, right?

Destination Wedding (TBD)

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves's paths have crossed before: Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992), A Scanner Darkly (2006) and The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009). This time, after meeting at a destination wedding, their characters become infatuated with each other, seemingly attesting to the "opposites attract" adage, according to IMDb. By the way these two are gazing at each other in the photo featured, we're likely to be wooed by this flick.

Berlin, I Love You (TBD)

We admit, not all of these anthology movies are successful, but call us hopeful romantics. Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Luke Wilson, Diego Luna, Jenna Dewan and Dianna Agron are attached to this film that encapsulates 10 love stories against the German background. If that we're a dating app profile, we'd swipe right.

