Call it the most epic cruise ever.

Fast-growing Viking on Tuesday unveiled plans for an around-the-world sailing lasting 245 days — a new record for a continuous world voyage, according the line.

Kicking off in London on Aug. 31, 2019, the trip will take place on the 930-passenger Viking Sun and include stops at 113 ports in 59 countries. The ship will visit every continent except Antarctica.

Sun will follow a westerly route around the globe, starting with a trans-Atlantic crossing that includes stops in Iceland, Greenland and Canada. From there, Sun will visit ports along the east coast of the USA and in Bermuda and the Caribbean before traveling down and around South America.

From South America, Sun will head up the west coast of Central America and the USA before crossing the Pacific to French Polynesia, New Zealand and Australia. From Australia, the ship will proceed to Asia for stops in Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Singapore, Sri Lanka and India. Oman, Jordan and Egypt also are on the schedule.

The trip ends with a passage through the Suez Canal to the Mediterranean for several stops in such countries as Italy and Tunisia before a final sail up the west coasts of Spain and Portugal back to the UK.

The voyage includes 22 overnight calls.

Viking's 930-passenger Viking Sun will sail a 245-day voyage around the world starting in August 2019.

Fares for the Ultimate World Cruise, as it's being called, start at $92,990 per person. Viking also is selling the first 127 days of the cruise as a standalone segment starting at $47,995 per person. The last 119 days of the voyage can be booked as a standalone segment starting at $45,995 per person.

As with all Viking itineraries, passengers on the world cruise will receive a complimentary shore excursion in each port and free unlimited Wi-Fi. Also included for world cruise passengers is business class flights to reach the ship, transfers, on-board gratuities, service fees and several other extras.

In addition, customers who book the full cruise by Dec. 31 will receive a $4,000 credit toward extra-charge shore excursions and land programs as well as a $2,000 credit toward on-board spending.

