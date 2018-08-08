A year after torch-carrying white nationalists at the “Unite the Right” rally shocked the nation by marching through Charlottesville, Virginia, the movement appears more fragmented than ever but also riding a series of policy wins implemented by the Trump administration.

The white nationalist movement, portions of which define themselves as the “alt-right,” leapt to prominence during the 2016 presidential election and then drew international attention following the widely televised Charlottesville rally on Aug. 11, 2017, ostensibly over the removal of a Confederate statue. The rally's second day quickly devolved into chaos and ended with the death of a counter-protester who police say was deliberately rammed by a white nationalist now facing murder charges.

'Unite the Right' rally organizer Jason Kessler is ripped from counter protesters and escorted off Charlottesville City Hall grounds after a 2 p.m. press conference on Aug. 13, 2017. The crowd yelled, screamed, played loud instruments in an effort to mute his speech.

Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

It wasn’t the last time adherents grabbed headlines, but there appears to have been a significant shift in how white nationalists are organizing and communicating. They’ve seen their access to television and mainstream social media platforms limited and have shifted their conversations to more private online chat rooms, websites like Reddit and apps like Gab, creating an echo chamber of racial resentment that still erupts publicly.

Many of the most recognizable names and faces of the movement, including Richard Spencer, Kyle Bristow and Jason Kessler, appear to be reconsidering their specific approaches, even if they aren't backing down from their beliefs.

“There seems to have been a dog-whistle call in, saying to those who have these philosophies, that it’s ok again to promote them, that it’s acceptable to be public about it,” said Hilary Shelton, the director of the NCAACP’s Washington, D.C. bureau.

Richard Spencer, a white nationalist, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus on Oct. 18, 2017.

David J. Phillip, AP

Generally speaking, white nationalists seek to protect a white, European-descended heritage in the United States by marginalizing or excluding other groups. The movement has gained broader public acceptance by downplaying the white hoods and robes of the KKK while still focusing on its goal of the United States run by and for white people. They claim the white race faces genocide through mainstream efforts toward diversity and multiculturalism, a belief driven by the changing demographics of the United States.

“The hard-core hate world decided that the street-level violence and Nazi symbology wasn’t a good sell,” said Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and extremism at California State University-San Bernardino. “What they’re now saying is that European culture and western civilization is being thrown overboard for some globalistic goal that is not taking care of our citizens.”

To civil rights activists, white nationalism is a repudiation of what has truly made America great: Strength through diversity, including the acceptance of immigrants from around the world. It's enshrined in the Constitution and engraved into the Statue of Liberty, and echoed every time we recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

The white nationalist movement defies easy description, in part because it lacks formal leadership or structure. Instead, adherents espouse a wide range of views, from limiting immigration to forcible separation of races. Other facets seek a more militant, male-dominated culture.

But Trump's repeated calls to build a wall on the Mexican border and ban refugees from several Muslim countries have generally emboldened white nationalists who see stricter border controls as an important first step. They also welcomed Trump's warning that traditional European culture was being altered by immigrants from Muslim countries.

"I just think it is changing the culture, I think it is a very negative thing for Europe," Trump said last month. "I know it is politically not necessarily correct to say that, but I will say it and I will say it loud."

Millions of conservative white voters who back Trump believe former President Barack Obama is largely to blame for fanning the flames of racial resentment and “dividing the country.” They blame him for the rise of Black Lives Matter and agree with Trump’s comments that “many sides” are responsible for racial violence.

Shelton said Obama merely – and even then only quietly – talked about long-simmering issues of racial inequality that many whites would rather just ignore. Now, some of those white identity groups have seized upon that frustration to drive wedges between racial groups that civil rights leaders have spent decades trying to unify.

PORTLAND, OR - AUGUST 04: Far-Right protesters rally for gun rights' laws and free speech on August 4, 2018 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775199079 ORIG FILE ID: 1010936016

Karen Ducey, Getty Images

“We have those who won’t take a look at the full picture, because it’s uncomfortable," Shelton said. “The reality of now is it becomes harder to have that conversation.”

That conversation has instead trended toward intolerance and hatred. More than 950 hate groups operated in the country last year, the Southern Poverty Law Center reported, the majority of them focused on white supremacy. The SPLC said there’s about three times as many white hate groups as black, and the black groups “have virtually no supporters or influence in mainstream politics, much less in the White House.”

Overall, the number of extremist groups, which also include armed militias and male supremacy organizations, rose 4 percent since 2016, the SPLC said.

Joey Gibson, rally organizer, Patriot Prayer founder and Republican Senate candidate, addresses alt-right activists in Portland, Oregon, August 4, 2018. Police in Portland braced for violence at the rally that has raised fears of a replay of last year's deadly "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville, Virginia. Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys, right-wing groups linked to violence at a previous Portland rally, planned to march in the city's Tom McCall Waterfront Park in support of Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson, who is running as a Republican for the US Senate. Meanwhile, a group called Popular Mobilization is organizing a counter-demonstration at the park, accompanied by a marching band and protesters in clown costumes. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas PattersonTHOMAS PATTERSON/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: Fears of ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1850X7

Thomas Patterson, AFP/Getty Images

Last August's demonstrations shook Charlottesville. On the evening of Aug. 11, hundreds of torch-bearing protesters, accompanied by armed men, marched through the University of Virginia campus, chanting white supremacist slogans. The next day, the group swamped downtown Charlottesville and rioting broke out when they were met by counter-protesters. Several people were injured, and one woman, Heather Heyer, 32, died when she was struck by a car.

That pattern has been repeated several times around the country: a small group of white nationalists cloaking themselves in the mantle of free speech and expression march through a city’s streets, confronted by similarly militant by counter-protestors. By provoking violence against them, the white nationalists try to generate sympathy for their cause.

That's why authorities are so nervous about this weekend's planned Unite the Right 2 rally in Washington, D.C. In preparation for any potential violence, Charlottesville and parts of Northern Virginia will be under a state of emergency through the weekend.

Gov. Ralph Northam and city officials announced the declaration, which will be in effect Friday through Sunday for the university town of 47,000 people and parts of Northern Virginia near Washington, D.C.

Far-left activists, including anarchists, anti-fascists (known commonly as antifa) and Black Lives Matter groups are planning a major counterdemonstration on Aug. 12 that will coincide with a the Unite the Right 2 "white civil rights" rally in Washington, D.C.'s Lafayette Square marking one year since the events in Charlottesville. It's unclear if any other white nationalist rallies will occur around the country, but officials nationwide are bracing for the possibility.

Thousands gather for a rally by two far-right groups on August 4, 2018 in Portland, Oregon.

Thomas Patterson, AFP/Getty Images

“All of their rallies are resistance to our progress. They are not simply debates," said Makia Green, an organizer with Black Lives Matter D.C., who criticized the notion that white nationalists simply want to demonstrate their First Amendment rights. "White supremacist rallies have left a trail of blood in D.C."

Spencer, once one of the country's most visible white nationalists, has dramatically scaled back his public appearances in part due to that violence. He said he's not attending this weekend's rally in D.C.

Spencer leapt into the public eye during the 2016 presidential campaign in part by his willingness to publicly discuss and debate "white pride," which he portrayed as an intellectual exercise. Although Spencer said he eschews violence personally, his critics said there would be an inevitably violent response to attempts to create a whites-only country that would force minorities to leave.

Spencer's former attorney, Kyle Bristow, has stepped back from the group they co-founded, the Foundation for the Marketplace of Ideas, a generically named group providing advice to would-be white nationalists. Bristow in March said he was disassociating from the alt-right people and groups he'd represented, including Cameron Padgett, a Spencer ally who booked his visits to college campuses.

"I know that many have good intentions in going, but a rally like this (does not) make sense at this time," Spencer said in a statement on Tuesday. "I don't know exactly what will happen, but it probably will not be good."

Longtime civil rights activist Eric Ward said he believes some white nationalists were truly surprised by the level of violence associated with their rallies, marches and speeches. Spencer, for instance, said in March of his appearances: “When they become violent clashes and pitched battles, they aren’t fun. I don’t inspire any kind of violence. ... Until the situation changes, we are up a creek without a paddle.”

Ward, of the Portland, Oregon-based Western States Center, said new white nationalist leaders are stepping into the leadership gap left by people like Spencer, organizing online and largely out of the public eye. A rally by a white nationalist-affiliated groups devolved into violent clashes last weekend in Portland, with police firing stun grenades at counter-protesters.

“What comes out of Charlottesville a year later is for the first time there is a well-defined paramilitary movement on the far right. That’s new," Ward said. "And the level of coordination and commitment is very new.”

PORTLAND, OR - AUGUST 04: Rally organizer Joey Gibson and right-wing demonstrators hold a rally supporting gun rights and free speech on August 4, 2018 in Portland, Oregon. The rally was organized by the group Patriot Prayer, also attended by the affiliated group Proud Boys, which drew counter protesters and members of the anti-fascist group Antifa. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775199079 ORIG FILE ID: 1010935608

Karen Ducey, Getty Images

Ward said white nationalists have successfully shifted the national conversation away from a reflexive rejection of Nazi-like beliefs, and allowing white people to feel more comfortable publicly scapegoating immigrants. Immigration reform, he said, has become a proxy fight for a discussion about white identity and what it means to be an American, especially at a time when Hispanic birth rates are set to make whites a minority by 2045.

Kessler, who is organizing the Unite the Right 2 rally, said he plans to focus on "white civil rights" – what he sees as limited rights for white people, particularly surrounding free speech. Only American and Confederate flags will be allowed at the D.C. event, Kessler said; no neo-Nazi paraphernalia.

“What I’m really trying to do is start a new movement," Kessler said. "I feel like the 'alt-right' has been a symbol for neo-Nazism." Although the theme is white rights, he said the rally is "open to everybody."

Ward said white nationalists have succeeded by marching under the umbrella of free speech and making anyone who opposes them the bad guys. In Portland last weekend, for instance, city leaders equally condemned the white nationalists who rallied and the self-described "anti-fascists" who opposed them, Ward said. There was a time, he said, when no one would have felt comfortable equating those two groups, especially in the aftermath of World War II, when the United States fought the Nazis to end concentration camps.

"They have created a space where people truly believe, leaders truly believe, that what’s happening is a fight between two political gangs rather than the reality, which is that liberal cities are being attacked by white nationalists," Ward said. “White nationalism as a social phenomenon is here to stay. The genie is out of the bottle and it’s not going back in.”

Alt-right activists, anti-fascist protestors, and people on all sides of the political spectrum gather for a campaign rally organized by right-wing organizer, Patriot Prayer founder and Republican Senate candidate Joey Gibson in Portland, Oregon, August 4, 2018. Police in Portland braced for violence at the rally that has raised fears of a replay of last year's deadly "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville, Virginia. Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys, right-wing groups linked to violence at a previous Portland rally, planned to march in the city's Tom McCall Waterfront Park in support of Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson, who is running as a Republican for the US Senate. Meanwhile, a group called Popular Mobilization is organizing a counter-demonstration at the park, accompanied by a marching band and protesters in clown costumes. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas PattersonTHOMAS PATTERSON/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: Fears of ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1850YH

Thomas Patterson, AFP/Getty Images

