A phalanx of police vehicles and ambulances descended on a Wisconsin software company Wednesday amid reports of an active shooter at a Middleton office complex, local media are reporting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in St. Paul said on Twitter it was responding "to a report of an active shooter."

The local 911 Communications Center said at about 10:30 a.m. local time that the shooter was at the building, housing companies including Esker Software and WTS Paradigm, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

"Our reporter on the scene seeing 40 squads and ambulances at scene of Middleton active shooter," the paper tweeted. Police has set up a perimeter and were escorting people from the office building, the newspaper said.

Esker's website says the Wisconsin-based company's software has 600,000 users in 50 countries.

Middleton is a suburb of Madison with about 17,000 residents.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com