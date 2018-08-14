GTY 980975138 E ENT ACE USA CA
Chrissy Teigen, Luna Simone Stephens and John Legend attend John Legend's launch of his new rose wine brand, LVE, during an intimate Airbnb Concert Thursday, in Beverly Hills.
Jerod Harris, Getty Images for Airbnb

Celebrity baby pictures are blowing up our Instagram feeds this week, and we couldn't be happier!

From newborns to too-cute toddlers, these celeb kids are melting our hearts and making us feel like the heart eyes emoji. 

So to help brighten your day, we've rounded up the most adorable, must-see photos of celeb babies from this week.

This smiley picture of True 

You don’t know this yet but you’re my best friend for all eternity!

Khloe Kardashian's newborn is beaming in this picture. "You don’t know this yet but you’re my best friend for all eternity!" the new mother captioned the photo.

A giggling baby Legend

👶🏽

We can't get enough of this video of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's newborn Miles (who looks just like his dad!).

This North West throwback

My baby North, you were so small here! You will always be my baby

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

North may have just turned five, but she's still a baby in her mother, Kim Kardashian's eyes.

"My baby North, you were so small here! You will always be my baby," Kardashian captioned the throwback photo.

Jessica Alba's 7-month-old

My guy #7monthsold 💙

The actress celebrated son Hayes turning 7 months old with a sweet picture of the two of them.

"My guy," she captioned the photo.

A jolly Jameson

Let’s do this Brisbane!!! 1/7 tonight!

Pink's son Jameson, 1, is with her in Australia this week. "Let’s do this Brisbane!!!" she captioned the photo of her and her baby in what appears to be a dressing room.

Celebrity mother-daughter lookalikes
01 / 25
You're not seeing double. That's Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Big Little Lies' in Feb. 2017. In honor of Mother's Day this weekend, we take a look at other mother-daughter look-a-likes in Hollywood.
02 / 25
The Kardashians are one famous example of mother-daughter lookalikes. In honor of Mother's Day, revisit other celebrity moms whose Hollywood genes run in the family.
03 / 25
Kim Kardashian and North West (and Kanye West) in 2015.
04 / 25
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson in May 2017.
05 / 25
Carrie Fisher, left, and daughter Billie Lourd arrive at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles.
06 / 25
Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Knowles (and Jay Z) in Feb. 2017.
07 / 25
Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes in 2016.
08 / 25
Actresses Susan Sarandon, left, and Eva Amurri attend the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, Calif.
09 / 25
Zoe Kravitz and mom Lisa Bonet in 2015.
10 / 25
Tish and daughter Miley Cyrus in 2014.
11 / 25
The whole Cyrus crew looks alike. Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, and Noah Cyrus pose together in March 2017.
12 / 25
Lourdes Leon and Madonna in 2011.
13 / 25
Rumer Willis and mom Demi Moore in 2009 — and they look even more similar now.
14 / 25
Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep co-starring in 2015's 'Ricki and the Flash.'
15 / 25
The Streep genes run strong! Meryl Streep's daughters Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer and Louisa Gummer in 2011.
16 / 25
Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger in 2013.
17 / 25
Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner in 2015
18 / 25
Julianne Moore and daughter Liv Helen Freundlich in 2013.
19 / 25
2/22/15 3:33:52 PM -- Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A -- Melanie Griffith (L) and Dakota Johnson arrive at the 87th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. -- Photo by Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY contract photographer ORG XMIT: DM 132487 2015 OSCARS 2/18/2015 (Via OlyDrop)
20 / 25
Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith in March 2016.
21 / 25
Sharon and Kelly Osbourne in 2014.
22 / 25
Kaia Jordan Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford in 2015.
23 / 25
First daughter Ivanka Trump is a mirror image of her mother, Ivana, in this 2013 photo.
24 / 25
Sasha Obama and Malia Obama look more like their mother, former first lady Michelle Obama, every year.
25 / 25
The resemblance between Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook is striking.
