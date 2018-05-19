A man hugs a woman outside the Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their children following a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018.

MICHAEL CIAGLO/HOUSTON CHRONICLE VIA AP

The head of one of Texas' largest police departments says he has had enough with inaction on gun control.

In the hours after a mass shooting at a Texas high school, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo posted a lengthy explanation on Facebook about gun rights and the need for change.

"I know some have strong feelings about gun rights but I want you to know I’ve hit rock bottom and I am not interested in your views as it pertains to this issue," he wrote. "I have never accepted the status-quo in anything I do and I’ve never accepted defeat. And I won’t do it now."

Friday's attack at Santa Fe High School is only the latest high-profile act of violence in the state, and Acevedo, has had to cope with. In November, six months ago, 26 people were killed during a church service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. On Friday, 10 people, mostly students, were killed while sitting in class.

"I will continue to speak up and will stand up for what my heart and my God commands me to do, and I assure you he hasn’t instructed me to believe that gun-rights are bestowed by him," Acevedo said.

He added that he'd spent the day dealing with the shooting at Santa Fe High School, which is about 35 miles from Houston — seeing children die and an officer clinging to life after being shot in the attack — and asked that people please not say "anything about guns aren’t the problem and there’s little we can do."

More: What we know about the Texas Santa Fe High School shooting victims

More: Santa Fe residents awake to a grim reality as authorities look for motive in Texas shooting

More: Texas school shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis hid firearms under long coat

"I'm not ashamed to admit I've shed tears of sadness, pain and anger," he wrote. "This isn’t a time for prayers, and study and inaction, it’s a time for prayers, action and the asking of God’s forgiveness for our inaction (especially the elected officials that ran to the cameras today, acted in a solemn manner, called for prayers, and will once again do absolutely nothing)."

School shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas In this image taken from video, law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas. 01 / 04 In this image taken from video, law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas. 01 / 04

Texas is known for its friendly gun laws, including the right to openly carry handguns for any law-abiding residents 18 and older who have taken a safety course and obtained a permit.

Last year, just before the church shooting, the state lowered the application fees for handgun licenses from $140 to $40. The law also allows applicants to take its safety classes online, instead of a classroom, in addition to at least one hour of shooting range instruction before taking a shooting test.

Texans are allowed to openly carry shotguns and rifles in most places with the exceptions of certain areas where it's expressly forbidden, such as bars and some schools, though a campus carry law allows licensed students to carry a concealed weapon on a school's campus.

Follow Christal Hayes on Twitter: Journo_Christal

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com