An Air National Guard cargo plane crashed Wednesday near Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

Video from near the scene showed the wreckage burning just off a highway. Savannah's Chatham Emergency Management Agency tweeted that the plane crashed at an intersection near the airport.

Five people were aboard the plane, which was attached to the Puerto Rico National Guard, Desiree Bamba, a spokeswoman for the Georgia National Guard, told USA TODAY. She said she did not know the medical status of those on board.

Witness James Lavine said he was driving home from work along Highway 21 when the plane crashed in front of him.

"It was getting ready to take a left bank right in front of me and all of a sudden I see the plane just stalling" before it crashed, he said. "It's the most terrifying thing I've seen."

The airport said some flights were being affected by the "aircraft incident off property." Customers should check with their airline prior to clearing security, the airport warned.

