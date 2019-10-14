BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama have taken a person of interest into custody in the kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl, who remains missing.

An Amber Alert issued Saturday said Kamille McKinney, whose family calls her "Cupcake," was in "extreme danger."

Birmingham authorities announced they are expanding the Amber Alert to surrounding states during a press conference Monday afternoon.

"Investigators are currently expanding the Amber Alert to surrounding states so that we ensure that we have coverage and we're providing a great web for the entire area," authorities said.

She might be in extreme danger, according to investigators.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a stranger in a dark SUV grabbed her while she was outside at her birthday party.

Birmingham police took a man into custody about 24 hours later after residents at a condominium complex where a Toyota Sequoia was parked called police, saying the driver and car matched surveillance images released by authorities.

Kamille was wearing a pink Minnie Mouse T-shirt when last seen. Deputy Police Chief Scott Praytor said there's no indication the kidnapping is related to child custody.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Birmingham Police Department hotline at (205) 297-8413.

