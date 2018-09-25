Cordelia Adair is charged with five counts of chemical endangerment.

A Montgomery mother was arrested and charged Friday for exposing five children to illicit drugs.

Five of Cordelia Adair's children were exposed to and tested positive to cocaine, according to court documents.

Adair, 31, has been charged with five counts of chemical endangerment of a child. The victims include Adair's 4-year-old son, 7-year-old daughter, 9-year-old daughter, 12-year-old son and 13-year-old son.

The exposure to a controlled substance allegedly occurred between June and September of this year, according Adair's arrest affidavits.

"MPD was contacted by DHR on Sept. 6 in reference to possible drug activity in the home," MPD Capt. Regina Duckett said. "Following a joint investigation with DHR, warrants were secured against Adair. She was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Sept. 21 and charged."

MPD referred additional questions about the condition and custody of Adair's children to DHR.

When asked for comment, a DHR spokesperson told the Advertiser the department could neither confirm the investigation nor comment on the condition of the children.

Chemical endangerment of a child is considered a felony under state law, though the crime is stratified into three classes. Authorities have charged Adair with a Class C felony, which applies to a person who "knowingly, recklessly, or intentionally causes or permits a child to be exposed to, to ingest or inhale, or to have contact" with a controlled or chemical substance, according to state law.

A Class B chemical endangerment charge would be leveled if a child "suffers serious physical injury" as a result of the substance exposure. The death of a child as a result of the substance exposure would constitute a Class A felony.

Adair was originally in custody on a $15,000 bond per count. Montgomery County District Judge Jimmy Pool on Monday halved that amount, reducing bond to $7,500 per count.

