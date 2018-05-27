People across much of the Southeast were preparing Sunday for the season's first named storm as Subtropical Storm Alberto swirled toward Florida, Alabama and Mississippi.

Much of the region braced for downpours and wind after days of rain that left the region ripe for flash flooding, said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

"In the Southeast, the Deep South, Gulf Coast states, that is where your Memorial Day is going to be lousy," he told USA TODAY.

Monday's holiday should be pretty good — warm and dry — across the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes and Northeast, Pydynowski said. Texas will be hot and dry, along with the Central Plains. Rain is possible in Wyoming, Montana, along with parts of North Dakota, South Dakota and Colorado.

California and the Pacific Northwest should be dry, he said.

Alberto, with sustained winds of up to 50 mph, was more than 200 miles south-southwest of Tampa on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Alberto should make landfall shortly after 8 a.m. ET Monday, west of Panama City, Fla., Pydynowski said. He said the storm was gaining strength and should hit as a strong tropical storm with sustained winds of 60-65 mph.

Governors in Florida, Mississippi and Alabama each declared a state of emergency as rains and wind pelted the region. Pydynowski said Florida had a mostly dry spring before May got wet.

"The biggest overall threat is the heavy rainfall," he said. "They already have had a lot of rain the last couple of days. And areas in the Panhandle could see 4-8 inches of rain, maybe more between Tallahassee and Mobile" in Alabama.

The city of Tallahassee tweeted a warning Sunday that Alberto will bring much rain and strong winds into Monday. "Crews are ready to respond to electric outages," the city tweeted.

As Alberto rolls north, look for a swath of heavy rain into Alabama on Monday night into Tuesday, Pydynowski said. Heavy rains will continue their march Tuesday into Tennessee and Kentucky.

"Nashville and Louisville could get several inches of rain, which could be a problem," he warned.

There was some good news: The tropical storm watch along the north-central Gulf Coast was discontinued Sunday, and the storm surge watch was discontinued west of the Florida/Alabama border.

Alberto is making its appearance a bit early, since hurricane season won't formally begin until June 1. Like most early storms, Alberto is lopsided and not well organized, Pydynowski said .

"Alberto is about what you would expect for a storm in May," he said. "But this storm can still do some damage."

