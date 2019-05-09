TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Infowars founder Alex Jones has been dealt another blow in his ongoing legal saga with families who lost loved ones in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. He's now being told to pay some court costs.

The December 2012 shooting killed 26 people, including 20 young children in Connecticut.

Jones previously claimed the shooting was a hoax. He later blamed his claims on "psychosis."

The controversy caused several families to sue Jones for defamation.

WNPR reports Jones must now pay all costs associated with an appeal filed against the parent of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who was killed in the massacre.

According to court documents, a district court in Texas reviewed the case and decided it didn't have jurisdiction over the appeal. So, it dismissed the appeal and told Jones to cover the cost.

