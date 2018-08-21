American Theodore Symonds traveled frequently to the Dominican Republic to sexually abuse children, a United States attorney's office said last week. There, his victims reportedly included a 13-year-old girl who had Symond's name tattooed on her skin.

Symonds, 51, received a sentence to 17 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to traveling overseas to have sex with minors, the attorney's office for the Southern District of Florida announced.

He last traveled to the Caribbean nation on March 20, 2017, to the tourist hotspot of Puerto Plata, the office said. Authorities there arrested him three days later for crimes tied to child sexual abuse.

An investigation followed from federal agents that uncovered "proof of Symonds’ sexual abuse of children, both in person and using the internet," the office said.

According to the Miami Herald, Symonds admitted to using Facebook to contact the girls in between trips to the Dominican Republic. He directly referenced the 13-year-old girl's age in a message to her in February of last year, the newspaper reported, and he asked for nude photos of her a week later.

Similar messages to a 15-year-old girl began after they met earlier in January 2016, according to the Herald, which reported that Symonds admitted to having tattoos of both girls' names on his skin, as did they of his.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not clarify Symonds' place of residence, which remained unclear.

“This sentence should send a powerful message to child predators who believe that they can evade law enforcement by using international travel to engage in this type of reprehensible behavior,” said Mark Selby, a Miami special agent overseeing Homeland Security Investigations.

“Sexual exploitation of children is a despicable crime that will never be tolerated."

While prostitution is illegal in the Dominican Republic, The New York Times reported, the age for consent is 18. 

A report in 2003 from a United Nations agency estimated as many as 35,000 prostitutes in the Dominican Republic, the newspaper noted, about 60 percent of whom began prostituting as minors.

