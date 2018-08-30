In a sign of the Catholic Church's struggles with one of its most faithful followers, fewer than a quarter of an expected crowd of half a million people last weekend attended Pope Francis' public Mass in Dublin, Ireland.

The pope's Mass in Dublin’s Phoenix Park on Sunday drew 135,000 people, far short of the estimated 500,000 people forecast to attend, according to official estimates published by Irish Central, The Journal and other Irish news sites. During the last papal visit to Ireland – in 1979 – Pope John Paul II attracted more than 1 million for a public Mass. That's a drop-off rate of almost 90 percent.

The low turnout is viewed as a reflection of the Catholic Church's weakening hold on Irish life amid decades of child sex abuse scandals and alleged Vatican coverups.

It also comes amid intense pressure on the Catholic Church following a grand jury report in Pennsylvania that found that 301 clergy members throughout the state had been accused of sexually abusing more than 1,000 children stretching back 70 years.

"Regarding the report made public in Pennsylvania this week, there are two words that can express the feelings faced with these horrible crimes: shame and sorrow," Vatican spokesman Greg Burke wrote in a statement earlier this month.

One of the United States' largest self-described atheist groups, The Freedom From Religion Foundation, has called on the pope to resign his position over the scandal.

"Priests were raping little boys and girls, and the men of God who were responsible for them not only did nothing; they hid it all," the group said in ad published this week in The New York Times, urging people to abandon the church. "Six dioceses, three hundred predatory priests, a staggering 1,000-plus victims. No bishops indicted. The pope’s response? All words, no action — except, insultingly, to call on the faithful to 'pray and fast.'"

About 80 percent of Irish people described themselves as Catholic in the last census in 2016, but a series of sexual abuse scandals involving Irish clergy in the 1990s, plus harrowing stories of the Catholic Church's cruel treatment of unmarried, pregnant women in Ireland going back decades, has dramatically undermined support for the church.

In recent years Ireland has also legalized abortion, same-sex marriage, divorce and other aspects of modern life once considered taboo in the Catholic-majority nation.

Ireland has among the highest percentage of Catholics worldwide in relation to their population. It is home to an estimated 4 million Catholics, who comprise about 88 percent the country's total population, according to the U.S.-based Pew Research Center. Worldwide, there are an estimated 1.1 billion Catholics.

