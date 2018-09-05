A drug used to treat osteoporosis might hold a key to restoring hair growth, researchers in the U.K. claim.

A study conducted by the University of Manchester's Center for Dermatology Research found a compound could halt the effects of a protein suppressing hair growth within follicles.

Researchers initially considered the drug Cyclosporine A, used to treat autoimmune diseases and suppress transplant rejection. However, side effects were so severe researchers decided it wouldn't work as well for hair loss prevention.

The study eventually led researchers to WAY-316606, a compound used to treat osteoporosis. After testing it on isolated hair follicles from a human scalp, scientists learned the compound promoted hair growth without the side effects.

"The fact this new agent, which had never even been considered in a hair loss context, promotes human hair growth is exciting because of its translational potential: it could one day make a real difference to people who suffer from hair loss," said Dr. Nathan Hawkshaw, lead researcher on the study, in a statement.

Hawkshaw said a clinical trial is required to make sure it works and is safe to use. Two drugs are currently available on the market: minoxidil, used in Rogaine, and finasteride, also known as Propecia.

Findings were published online in the open access journal PLOS Biology.

