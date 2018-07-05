A second girl was raped and set ablaze in the eastern India state of Jharkhand, a day after another teen was gang raped and later burned to death by her attackers after they were fined for the assault.

The gruesome attacks are the latest in a long line of well-publicized sexual assaults that have prompted protests and demands for more stringent laws across the nation of 1.3 billion people.

Police said the latest victim was in critical condition with burns over 95% of her body after being raped by a local youth Friday near a police station in Pakur. Police learned about the attack Saturday after a relative of the victim filed a report.

Police Chief Shailendra Prasad Barnwal said the suspect had a history of attacking the 17-year-old girl. He said the two cases did not appear connected.

In the earlier case, police said the 16-year-old was raped and then burned to death Thursday in Rajatenduwa. The girl's family was in the village to take part in a marriage ceremony when she was forced into a nearby forest and assaulted, police said.

A village tribunal was convened and found 14 people guilty of the assault, police Inspector General Ashish Batra told the Times of India. The village leaders then ordered the men to do push-ups and fined them about $750.

"Irked by the verdict, the accused got into an altercation with the (tribunal) and the family members of the girl," Batra said.

He said the accused then doused the teen's house with kerosene. The victim’s mother tried to stop them, but the assailants beat her up, breaking her hand.

"They rushed to the girl's house and set it ablaze," Batra said.

The victim was hiding in the house and burned to death, he said. A special investigation team has been formed to review the case.

The Indian government has been cracking down on rampant violence against girls and women. Last month, the government approved a measure providing capital punishment for anyone convicted of raping children under the age of 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pressed for the legislation following a series of cases involving pre-teens that sparked outrage and protests.

In 2013, more stringent laws were passed after the gang rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in the capital that led to a global outcry. About 40,000 rape cases were reported across India in 2016. Experts theorize that many more go unreported because of the stigma attached to sex crimes.

