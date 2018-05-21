The Antares OA-9 rocket successfully launches from the MARS Pad OA at Wallops Island, Va., on Monday, May 21, 2018.

Megan Raymond, The (Salisbury, Md.) Daily Times

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — Thousands of early-risers gazed skyward, then cheered, Monday morning as a 130-foot-tall rocket cut a fiery path against an inky backdrop above the waters off Virginia's Eastern Shore.

Orbital ATK's Antares rocket launched at 4:44 a.m. ET — not with a bang but with a shuddering boom that resounded for miles in every direction.

There it was for the ninth time and the eighth that could be called a success: NASA's version of FedEx ferrying of cargo to the International Space Station.

As the countdown clock ticked below 15 minutes, the crowd a few miles away at the Wallops Flight Facility visitors center grew quiet. Barely anyone dared to speak above a murmur.

Nov. 12: Antares cargo rocket blasts off from NASA Wallops in Va.

Nov. 11: NASA scrubs rocket launch because a plane flew too close

Kirk Johnson and his wife, Lea Nora, of Columbia, Va., had a decent view of the launch site from their hotel balcony in Chincoteague, Va. But they decided to move a couple miles closer, joining the crowd of hundreds at the visitors center.

"This will be a better perspective," he said as the countdown wound down.

When it finally reached zero, there came a glow in the distance and, after a few eternal seconds, a gathering roar. Tensions melted and voices filled the muggy air once again.

"That was crazy," Mikenzi Snyder, a 20-year-old college student from Ohio, said afterward. "It was unbelievable. My inner nerd is freaking out."

Johnson, for his part, felt vindicated by his decision to brave the crowds.

"Boy, was that cool!" he exclaimed on the walk back to his car. "That was worth it."

The rocket launch treated early risers along the East Coast to a cosmic light show, where skies were clear. The area of visibility stretched from New England to the Carolinas, and as far inland as Pittsburgh and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Minutes after liftoff, the Antares rocket separated from the Cygnus spacecraft as expected, setting the soup can-shaped vehicle on a course to the space station and its six astronauts by Thursday morning.

May 10: SpaceX's next-gen 'Block 5' Falcon 9 ready to pave the way for company's future

April 18: SpaceX launches NASA's planet-hunting TESS mission

Orbital, based in Dulles, Va., is one of two private contractors that carry supplies to the floating laboratory on NASA's behalf. The other is Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Inclement weather had delayed the launch from Sunday to Monday. The rocket took off Monday at the very end of its five-minute launch window because of what Orbital called "weather constraints."

A new analysis by NASA's inspector general puts the cost of Orbital's 11 missions at $2.9 billion, or $262 million per mission. SpaceX's 20 missions are expected to cost $3 billion, or $152 million on average.

Both have been awarded a second round of flights through 2024 along with a third company, Sierra Nevada Corp. Each is guaranteed at least six missions apiece.

It has been more than three years since an Orbital rocket exploded above the launchpad, destroying all cargo and causing $15 million in damage to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport. The program restarted at Wallops after a year of repairs and a switch to new type of engine.

Monday's launch was Orbital's third at Wallops since the October 2014 incident.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Jeremy Cox on Twitter: @Jeremy_Cox

PHOTOS: Tour of the Antares facility and 0A-8 rocket on the MARS OA The NASA Horizontal Integration Facility where the Antares is built on Wallops Island, Va. on Sunday, May 20, 2018. 01 / 10 The NASA Horizontal Integration Facility where the Antares is built on Wallops Island, Va. on Sunday, May 20, 2018. 01 / 10

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com