SAN FRANCISCO – People are still buying lots of iPhones, so don't expect bargains anytime soon.

While Apple didn't wow Wall Street with over-the-top iPhone sales when it announced financial results late Tuesday, it also didn't show the sluggish and "panic inducing" numbers some analysts had feared.

Apple said it had sold 52.2 million iPhones during the first three months of the year — not far from recent analyst expectations of 52.3 million.

“This is the first cycle in which the top-of-the-line iPhone model has also been the most popular model,” Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said in a call following Apple's earnings.

The news is likely to squash speculation slowing sales of the iPhone X, its most expensive model ever, could signal an end to ever-ballooning iPhone prices.

Overall, iPhone revenues rose 14%, to $38.03 billion. Total sales rose 16% to $61 billion, and it announced $100 billion in stock buybacks. Shares rose after hours.

Apple's iPhone X is apparently proving to be a bit out of reach for frugal consumers.

Apple

In the weeks before Tuesday's results, financial analysts had lowered their forecasts for sales of its flagship device, saying the top-of-the-line iPhone X, launched in November, hadn't appeared to be selling as well as expected.

Because of that, some predicted the next iPhone, due out in the fall, could start lower than the eye-popping $999 the iPhone X cost last year.

Apple has historically not been much for price cuts, so any change would be a major course reversal.

In the fall, Apple is expected to release three new phones. One is expected to be a top-of-the-line model to replace the X and two lower-priced units taking over the slots from the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which were released in September. They currently sell for $699 and $799.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com