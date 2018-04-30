Teachers and other supporters at a RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout on Friday, April 27, 2018.

'I've never not had a part-time job': Teacher strike continues in Arizona

The president of the Arizona Education Association said the state's teachers will walk out for a third consecutive time Monday, following two days of rallies last week demanding respect and financial support for their classrooms. "In order to keep my job teaching, I’ve had to downsize my home so I could still afford to teach," said Irene Vasquez, 56, a math teacher in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria. "I've never not had a part-time job." The teachers' demands include raises for themselves and support staff plus restoration of $1 billion in state education money cut since the recession

Student loans: Former students face potentially pivotal court hearing

Thousands of former Corinthian Colleges students face a potentially pivotal court hearing Monday to erase millions of dollars in loan debt for their studies at the scandal-scarred, for-profit schools. Attorneys for the students are trying to force the U.S. Department of Education to restore a program forgiving their student loans. Corinthian defrauded borrowers with misleading data about career opportunities, they argue. Government lawyers oppose the motion, claiming a recently revised federal program provides fair and equitable evaluation of each borrower's claim for debt relief.

Are drug co-pay groups key patient charities or fronts for drug makers?

Co-payment assistance groups, made to help patients with the increasingly higher price of drugs to treat their conditions, are under federal investigation for possibly skewing the cost of health care to favor drug companies. And those investigations are slowing contributions to at least two such charities, which can pay top executives salaries of $300,000 or more. Dana Kuhn, the founder of Patient Services Inc. who plans to retire Monday, makes about $600,000 a year. His group brought in $86 million last year to help 28,000 people pay for medicine. The salary is justified, he said, because "we're really doing the work of the angels."

UK minister quits over growing immigration scandal

Britain may appoint a new interior minister Monday after Amber Rudd resigned amid a scandal over authorities’ mistreatment of long-term United Kingdom residents wrongly caught up in a government drive to reduce illegal immigration. Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said late Sunday that she had accepted Rudd's resignation.Rudd had been due to make a statement to Parliament on Monday over the so-called Windrush scandal, which involves Caribbean immigrants brought to Britain to help it rebuild after the devastation of World War II.

Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd in London, on April 24, 2018, before she resigned on April 29, 2018.

Last day for Apple trade-ins to help the earth

Monday marks the last day Apple will donate to an environmental group known as Conservation International when users trade in eligible devices. A new program, called “GiveBack,” combines the company’s existing trade-up and recycling programs both inside Apple Stores and online. Trade-in rates for consumers are the same as before, with customers receiving credit to use toward future Apple store purchases. The company this month released its 11th annual "environmental responsibility report," reaffirming Apple's commitment to green causes.

