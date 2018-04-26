Nanette Swanson, a teacher at Tuscano Elementary School, begins to cry as she joins other teachers, parents and students as they stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding on April 11, 2018, in Phoenix. Teachers gathered outside Arizona schools to show solidarity in their demand for higher salaries staging "walk-ins" at approximately 1,000 schools that are part of a statewide campaign for a 20 percent raise and more than $1 billion in new education funding.

PHOENIX — Sending the wrong message or a teachable moment? Parents in Arizona are trading viewpoints on the teacher walkout like everyone else, but they also must juggle practical matters like who will watch the kids.

About 820,000 of Arizona's 1.1 million public-school students will be affected by closures for the #RedForEd teacher walkout on Thursday, according to an Arizona Republic analysis.

Parent Michelle Hawes, whose son attends Gilbert Public Schools, says a walkout sends the wrong message.

"I don't think the answer is to literally walk out on their students," Hawes said."'Hey kids, if you picket, protest and throw a fit, you'll get your way.' Just a terrible example."

Hawes said she supports teachers and increased funding, but she thinks money should vary by district and be allocated primarily to lower-income schools.

As for her plans Thursday, she hopes for a last-minute miracle.

"I am hoping something happens and the strike doesn't go through," Hawes said. "If it does, I will work from home because I am fortunate enough. Other parents don't have that luxury."

Selwyn Justice, a fourth-generation farmer whose daughter attends school in the Kyrene School District, views it differently. Strikes and labor organizing are a regular part of the conversation in his family, he said.

"We had an in-depth conversation about what strikes mean, why teachers are going on strike and what that means for her," Justice said. "She really loves her teacher and she’s really glad they’re going to get what they deserve."

Justice is one of many parents relying on a family support network to watch his daughter should a prolonged strike occur.

“That’s the point of a strike, is to be inconvenient," he said.

Affordable child care options

Figuring out child care options is top of mind for parents.

"This movement has me screwed and scrambling looking in every direction," said parent Crystal Dangel, who relies on before- and after-school care.

Dangel said she supports the movement and wants conditions to improve, because her own children aspire to be teachers. But the walkout still has her worried.

"I was supposed to go out of town on a business trip and that is sort of up in the air as well not knowing if my kids normal-day routine will be maintained," she said.

Some parents are opening their homes and businesses, including Jennifer Gadow, a partner at family law firm Fromm Smith & Gadow P.C. in Phoenix.

Gadow has told her staff that the firm's doors are open to anyone who has children that need a place to go during the walkout.

"We will provide them lunch, games and things to do during the day," Gadow said. "We support Arizona teachers but most importantly, we support families and children."

MomPlex, a Gilbert co-working space for moms who work from home or own their own businesses, also is opening classrooms for kids from kindergarten through sixth grade. Momplex will charge $15 a day per child, and is prepared to take kids for quite a while, owner Bethany Cole said.

"I’d love to see a resolution but I also understand that Arizona schools have been starved of money since I was in school," Cole said. "My kids are young and in charter schools, but I eventually want them to move to (traditional) public school and I don't want them to be in the same mess that they're in right now."

Parent anxieties stretch beyond Thursday's walkout with a host of logistical and philosophical concerns. Here's what some parents had to say:

Uncertainty about a strike timeline

• "I fully support this movement and our teachers. That being said, it's very hard to plan ahead right now — is it going to be two days? Two weeks like Oklahoma? This is the only piece that makes this process a bit anxiety-provoking for me." - Jennifer Pinner

• "I do not have a long-term plan; very worried and nervous about everything moving forward but support our schools/teachers so will have to ride the waves with them." - Tianna Stubblefield

Extended school year

• "My biggest issue is that my daughter is registered for college summer classes. If they have to make up enough time because of this, she will have to drop her classes. Because the summer semester is part of this school year, she qualified for dual enrollment. If she misses out on the summer semester, she misses out on those classes being paid for." - Beth Bryant

• "If a graduating senior is beginning college in June (summer school and dependent on scholarships) or a student going to the military for boot camp in early June, they can NOT prove they will not be able to submit transcripts and diploma on time resulting in the loss of scholarship or potentially military service. The challenge is the 180 day requirement in AZ. So, it’s not just about young school children, but also graduating young adults and really messing up their early adult lives." -Sean Burke

Backlash against teachers

• "My biggest concern is the backlash teachers might face over this. I fully support the walk out, but worry this will turn public opinion." - Romi Carrell Wittman

• "My fear is that the greater public is not very educated on the issues beyond pay, and they don't know why what was proposed so far is unacceptable. I fear that the longer the walk out goes, the more support will wane. And if the teachers call it quits like they did in Oklahoma, political power will have been lost going into the elections." - Stephanie Brooks

• "Ridiculous to punish the kids! Doesn’t help their cause when they do things like this. You have lost the support of a lot of people who would have supported you otherwise." - Keri Granado

Caring for students with special needs

• "My husband and I both work and depend on both school and after school DTT programs for our special needs son. At this point, we’re hoping that the DTT program will not have to close." -Amanda Steele

No solution reached

• "My biggest worry is that the schools will close and our AZ government will not act and come to the table with a solution. I am dumbfounded that Governor Ducey refuses to speak with the AEU when it’s so very obvious that this should be the FIRST thing he does. ... by refusing to speak with them he refuses to speak with his people." - Lisa Estipona Butters

