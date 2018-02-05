The upcoming biopic "The Apprentice" will focus on young Donald Trump's rise to power in New York City.

Evan Vucci, AP

Members of church hit by tragedy to join Trump for Day of Prayer

Members of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, the site of a deadly mass shooting last year, will join President Trump at the White House on Thursday to mark the National Day of Prayer, according to KENS-TV. Pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife, Sherri, will lead a prayer at the event, KENS-TV and other media reported. 26 people were killed when a black-clad gunman, later identified as Devin Kelley, 26, opened fire in the church outside San Antonio on Nov. 5. The Pomeroys' 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle, was among the victims.

Arizona is in for another day of teacher walkouts

Arizona teachers are preparing for another walkout Thursday, after state lawmakers failed to finalize a budget deal that would boost teacher salaries and increase education funding. The #RedForEd campaign had been seeking an immediate 20% teacher pay raise and restoration of $1 billion in funds cut in the years since the Great Recession. More than 100 school districts closed schools during the walkout, affecting more than 850,000 of the state’s 1.1 million public-school students.

#RedForEd teacher walkout May 1, 2018 Joe Thomas, president of Arizona Education Association, speaks during a press conference held by the Arizona Education Association and Arizona Educators United, during the fourth day of the Arizona teacher walkout at the Arizona state capitol in Phoenix on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. It was announced at the press conference that the teacher walkout will end Thursday if lawmakers pass the budget by Thursday. 01 / 66 Joe Thomas, president of Arizona Education Association, speaks during a press conference held by the Arizona Education Association and Arizona Educators United, during the fourth day of the Arizona teacher walkout at the Arizona state capitol in Phoenix on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. It was announced at the press conference that the teacher walkout will end Thursday if lawmakers pass the budget by Thursday. 01 / 66

Accused California serial killer moves to halt search warrant

The accused California serial killer's lawyer will try to limit additional evidence from being gathered Thursday, according to a motion filed in Sacramento County Superior Court. Public defender Diane Howard wants to bar prosecutors from collecting Joseph James DeAngelo's DNA and fingerprints and taking photos of his body. Prosecutors arrested DeAngelo, 72, last week and said they used DNA to identify him as the killer responsible for at least a dozen murders and 50 rapes across California between 1976 and 1986. The case was cold for decades, and the killer was known by nicknames such as the East Area Rapist, the Original Night Stalker and, more recently, the Golden State Killer.

NBA, NHL and MLB worlds collide for huge night of must-see TV

Sports fans will be glued to their TVs — or mobile devices — Thursday with a jam-packed NBA and NHL playoff schedule. Following the Game 1 Eastern Conference semifinals thriller, the Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers (ESPN, 6 p.m. ET) in what USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt calls a must-win game for Drake's beloved NBA team. Meanwhile, in the NHL, tempers could flare up in the Washington Capitals- Pittsburgh Penguins playoff series (Game 4, NBCSN, 7 p.m. ET) after Tom Wilson received a three-game suspension for breaking Zach Aston-Reese's jaw with a devastating shoulder-to-head hit. And if that's doesn't satisfy your sports palate, MLB superstar Albert Pujols is closing on his 3,000th hit, and could achieve the historic feat when his Los Angeles Angels face the Baltimore Orioles in Southern California.

NBA playoffs: Best of the second round Utah Jazz forward Jae Crowder (99) celebrates with guard Alec Burks (10) after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in game two of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. 01 / 18 Utah Jazz forward Jae Crowder (99) celebrates with guard Alec Burks (10) after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in game two of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. 01 / 18

It's World Press Freedom Day — but you wouldn't know it

The 25th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day on Thursday comes amid a growing climate of animosity toward the media, according to a press watchdog group. World Press Freedom Day was established by the U.N. General Assembly in 1993 in part to "defend the media from attacks on their independence." But Reporters Without Borders found in its World Press Freedom Index that "democratically-elected leaders no longer see the media as part of democracy’s essential underpinning, but as an adversary to which they openly display their aversion." The United States fell two places in the index to 45th out of 180 countries, largely due to the actions of President Trump, who regularly brands media he does not like as "fake news."

In this file photo taken on January 17, 2018, a college student participates in a protest to defend press freedom in Manila.

AFP

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com