PHOENIX — Leaders of the #RedForEd walkout announced Wednesday afternoon they will be walking out again Thursday.

Leaders had said Tuesday night that teachers would return to work Thursday if the Legislature has passed the budget by then. That's looking increasingly unsure.

About 2:30 p.m. MT Wednesday, organizers with Arizona Educators United called on teachers to be at the Capitol on Thursday.

"We need everybody here at the Capitol until this budget is passed," Dylan Wegela, an organizer, told members in a video message on the group's Facebook page.

Republican state Rep. Kelly Townsend, the House majority whip, said in a social media post that the budget should be "done by Saturday."

Townsend, a critic of the #RedForEd effort, later updated her post, saying she didn’t mean to imply that lawmakers will be at the Capitol until Saturday. She wrote that they are “working fervently” to finish as soon as possible.

Other Capitol insiders said they expected a budget vote as early as Thursday. A vote had been expected Wednesday, but that appears to be delayed as lawmakers consider amendments.

Outside the Capitol on Wednesday, the statewide #RedForEd walkout's fifth day, protesters chanted, "No bill, no school."

Push for ballot amendments

Walkout organizers told members and supporters to call lawmakers and support four budget amendments Democratic lawmakers planned to propose. The Democratic proposals were unlikely to pass in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The amendments would:

• Expand the pool of educators eligible for teacher pay raises.

• Cap classroom sizes at 25 students.

• Cap counselor ratios at 250 students per counselor.

• Give 10% pay increases to support staff.

The Arizona Education Association issued a statement clarifying that it opposed the budget bill as written.

“While this bill moves the needle, it still does not go far enough," AEA President Joe Thomas said in the statement. "It does not restore the more than $1 billion taken from our students and it leaves out school support staff like counselors, bus drivers, librarians, and many more who are vital to the success of our students."

Teachers struggle with decision

Wednesday morning at the Capitol, Peoria High School teachers held a meeting on grassy stretch of lawn. Some discussed when the Legislature would finalize the state budget.

"We don't have any idea when the Legislature will be done," Curtis Aylward, a college algebra teacher at Peoria and one of the school's AEU site liaisons, said. "They've decided to start late and quit early. The fact that teachers are out doesn't seem to affect their process."

Teachers chanted “no budget, no school” as they marched around the courtyard separating the House and Senate buildings outside the Arizona Capitol.

The line to enter the House stretched 120 people long. There was a lot of uncertainty among teachers and parents as they waited to enter.

“We don’t know yet if we’re going in tomorrow,” said Josie De Alejandro, a first-year science teacher at Carl Hayden High School in the Phoenix Union High School District.

She’s eager for the budget bill to be signed so she can get back to the classroom.

“I’m missing my kids,“ she said, “but I think this is very important.”

