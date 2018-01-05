20. 'Arrested Development' | Will Arnett, left, and Jason Bateman

There's double big news for Arrested Development fans.

In a tweet Tuesday — titled "On the next … Arrested Development" (Can't you hear Ron Howard's voice?) — from the cult comedy's Twitter account, creator Mitch Hurwitz sends a message to fans that a remixed Season 4 will be available Friday (the Bluth family's premature holiday of Cinco de Quatro) on Netflix and that the much-awaited Season 5 will premiere "like real soon," although there's no exact date. A new season for 2018 already had been announced.

"A new fifth season of Arrested Development will be coming back to Netflix soon. Like real soon. Like, if you knew when, you would not be wrong to be thinking 'why are we all just hearing this now?' Well, I don't mean to be defensive, but I don't know why everyone's suddenly mad at me," Hurwitz writes in his unique, roundabout and always entertaining style.

On the next... Arrested Development pic.twitter.com/NjP26k9KE7 — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) May 1, 2018

Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and other main cast members will return for Season 5 (filmed last year before the Transparent-related allegations), as will Jeffrey Tambor, who was dropped from his Emmy-winning role on Transparent in February after an Amazon investigation of sexual harassment allegations against him. In response to the Amazon decision, Tambor denied the charges, calling them "false."

The Arrested remix will be a welcome treat for some viewers who were disappointed by Season 4 episodes that focused for the most part on single members of the bizarrely engaging Bluth family because of the cast's limited scheduling availability. That won't be the case with Season 5.

Hurwitz describes Season 4 as an experiment in "Rashomon-style storytelling," with episodes focusing on individual characters.

Arrested Development cast with creator Mitchell Hurwitz Back row (from left): David Cross, Jason Bateman, Mae Whitman, Portia de Rossi, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat. Front row (from left): Jessica Walter, Jeffrey Tambor, creator Mitchell Hurwitz, Will Arnett, Tony Hale.

"The goal was that by the end of the season, a unified story of cause and effect would emerge for the viewer — full of surprises about how the Bluths were responsible for most of the misery they had endured," he writes. "In some ways to be an experience for that viewer, perhaps, akin to eating some toast, then some bacon — maybe a sliced tomato followed by some turkey and realizing, 'Hey, I think I just had a BLT.' "

With the remix, viewers presumably will be able to consume those BLT parts together in one binge sandwich.

