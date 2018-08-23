082218-hurricane-lane_Online

USA TODAY

As Hawaii braces for the impact of Hurricane Lane, island residents can at least feel comforted they won’t be hit by a double-whammy of natural phenomena.

The Kilauea Volcano in the Big Island has settled down in the last two weeks, and it doesn’t figure to interact much with the approaching storm.

The U.S. Geological Service said in its Wednesday update that “Hurricane Lane is forecast to pass to the west of the (Big Island) and should not have a significant effect on the eruption aside from minor rockfalls at the summit and increased’’ steaming.

That’s good news for the thousands of Hawaiians who were affected in numerous ways by the volcanic eruptions that began on May 3. An estimated 700 homes were destroyed by lava as Kilauea shook with multiple eruptions over several weeks, with a 5.3-magnitude earthquake during one of the bursts further unnerving the locals.

In addition, toxic gas and volcanic smog, or “vog,’’ plagued residents and visitors from islands near and far for weeks. And in mid-July, 23 passengers were injured when a “lava bomb’’ crashed through the roof of a tourist boat off the Big Island.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

No one-two punch from Mother Nature is expected to slug the Aloha State this time even if Hurricane Lane makes landfall, which appears unlikely.

Projections call for the storm, which strengthened to Category 5 early Wednesday morning, to dwindle into a Category 2 by the time it gets closest to the islands late Thursday and early Friday.

Volcanoes are notoriously unpredictable, but experts say they don’t get activated by changes in the air pressure from an incoming storm, as has been speculated.

“The forces that drive eruptions aren’t usually at the surface. Eruptions are driven by forces much deeper, whether or not magma is actually moving toward the surface,’’ said Janine Krippner, a volcanologist at Concord University in Athens, West Virginia. “So because those are quite deep, it’s unlikely they’re going to be affected by something above the surface like air pressure.’’

On the other hand, an active volcano could have an impact on a major storm, exacerbating it to a certain extent. That was the case when Tropical Cyclone Flossie slammed into Hawaii in 2013, as particles spewed out by Kilauea contributed to intensify a lightning storm.

More: At least 23 injured as 'lava bomb' hits tour boat near Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

“The physics does allow for more smaller droplets to form and get blown higher in the storm, which promotes lightning as it gets above the freezing level, rather than raining out,’’ said Steven Businger, a professor and chair of the atmospheric sciences department at the University of Hawaii.

The most impactful interaction of volcano and major storm on record came with the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991. The second largest volcanic explosion of the 20th century coincided with the arrival of Typhoon Yunya, and they combined to bring down a blanket of volcanic ash with heavy rains, killing an estimated 250-300 people.

Krippner said that, in addition to the ash, Pinatubo produced lots of pyroclastic deposits – made of a hot gases and volcanic matter – which led to flooding, but she calls Kilauea’s outburst “such a different case.’’

Nevertheless, major flooding is likely with the amount of rain predicted to get unleashed by Hurricane Lane. Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier with the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu said that’s the biggest concern with the approaching storm, unless it changes course and veers closer to land.

“Regardless of the track of the hurricane, there’s a lot of moisture in the air, so we’re expecting a lot of rain for the islands,’’ Chevalier said. “We’re talking many inches, with forecasts of as much as 20 inches-plus in some areas. We’re talking feet of rain instead of inches.’’

But at least no volcanic eruptions.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com