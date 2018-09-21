Ask the Captain: Frequently asked questions

Question: I would like to become a commercial airline pilot. However, I wear hearing aids full time. Will I be able to obtain Medical Certificate, let alone be hired by an airline company?

– Michael, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Answer: I suggest you contact a FAA certified Aero Medical Examiner and discuss your hearing issues with him or her. If you can obtain a FAA First Class Medical certificate, you can then contact one of the airline employment assistance organizations to see if you would be a candidate.

Q: What are the health requirements for commercial pilots? Could someone with, say, blood pressure issues or joint problems or a chronic illness such as diabetes become a pilot?

– submitted via email

A: There are strict medical standards, but people with certain conditions can qualify. I recommend contacting an Aero Medical Examiner for the specifics.

Q: What are the psychiatric health requirements for a commercial pilot? I have been diagnosed with depression and generalized anxiety disorder but both of those are under control with therapy and medication. Would they still bar me from flying?

– Ari, USA

There are requirements and restrictions for many types of medications for pilots. I would suggest you talk to a Aero Medical Examiner. The doctors receive special training and know the FAA’s specific requirements. You can find one near you.

Q: In World War II, pilot medical exams disqualified applicants for being colorblind. Why?

– submitted via email

Answer: The thinking of the military medical community at the time was that the color of light and gauges was important enough to exclude those who were colorblind from being trained as pilots.

We know this restriction is not necessary today. There are some highly qualified pilots flying who are colorblind.

Q: I dream of becoming a pilot. I am just over 5 feet tall and have strong myopia. Will these be a barrier?

– Dhanyata, India

A: I recommend that you attend a university to expand your education. Height and medical requirements vary in different countries. Do some research and you might find airlines that will accept your height and eyesight.

John Cox is a retired airline captain with US Airways and runs his own aviation safety consulting company, Safety Operating Systems.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com