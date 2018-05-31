SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook shareholder meetings are usually genteel affairs where shareholders rub elbows with Mark Zuckerberg and other executives while politely pressing them on key issues.

This was not that kind of meeting.

On Thursday, as an airplane flew overhead accusing the social media giant of breaking democracy, one investor called Facebook’s stewardship of user data a human rights violation and another warned Zuckerberg against turning Facebook into a “corporate dictatorship."

A heckler was even ejected from the room in the first few minutes of the meeting after calling for shareholders to vote against the election of Zuckerberg to the board.

"Shareholder democracy is lacking at Facebook," she shouted.

Talk about a tough crowd.

On everyone’s minds: the many ways the Zuckerberg-controlled Facebook has failed users and investors alike over the past year, from Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election to the harvesting of 87 million people’s personal information by Cambridge Analytica.

"A lot has happened since last year when we were here," Zuckerberg said in a nod to the many scandals that have engulfed Facebook.

Shares of Facebook are now trading higher than before the massive data leak, but investors remain concerned about the potential fallout on the advertising business from the relentlessly negative publicity.

Those fears set a sharp tone for the annual meeting. Among the proposals from shareholders that were rejected Thursday was the establishment of a risk oversight committee and a change in the company's voting structure — Zuckerberg and other insiders control about 60% of the votes.

In addressing shareholders at a Menlo Park, Calif., hotel, Zuckerberg repeated assurances he’s made to U.S. and European lawmakers that Facebook would begin taking a “broader view” of its responsibility and would be more “proactive” in tackling problems.

Chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg announced that Facebook is adopting a "diverse slate approach" for board positions, meaning the company is publicly committing to interviewing candidates from diverse backgrounds. The move was intended to deflect growing criticism of its mostly white male board and executive suite.

Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services recommended shareholders withhold support from five Facebook directors including Zuckerberg and backed five of the six shareholder proposals.

Facebook has not yet provided final vote tallies.

Shareholder James McRitchie proposed the measure that would have given shareholders more of a voice in the company.

"George Washington was encouraged to continue as president for life, but he stepped down for the good of the country," McRitchie said Thursday. "Mr. Zuckerberg could take a page from history, emulate George Washington, not Vladimir Putin."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com