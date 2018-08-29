Various law enforcement and medical crews responded to Ross Correctional Facility on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Chillicothe, Ohio, where several correctional officers and inmates were exposed to an unknown substance, causing overdose-like symptoms.

Robert McGraw, Chillicothe (Ohio) Gazette

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The majority of those exposed to an unknown substance at an Ohio prison Wednesday are expected to be treated and released, hospital officials said.

Details on how the exposure occurred at Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe, Ohio, is “sketchy” thus far, said Chris Mabe, president of the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association. He said there have been reports of some people “getting deathly sick” and some “passing out.”

At least 19 people were taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where CEO Jeff Graham said the primary complaint was nausea.

"The majority will be treated and released. At this time, we have one person being admitted," Graham said during a news conference.

The Ohio Highway Patrol reported 24 people were taken to the hospital, including at least 15 correction officers, five nurses and one inmate.

Aside from correction officers who may have been inside a pod when the exposure occurred, additional people could have been exposed while responding without knowing details of the situation, Mabe said.

“The way fentanyl is transmitted sometimes through touch, sometimes through airborne, there’s several different transmissions available in that substance, so that’s what we’re trying to find out now – how much substance we’re dealing with and how it was transmitted inside the institution,” Mabe said.

The American Academy of Clinical Toxicology issued an opinion last year related to fentanyl exposure to first responders that “incidental dermal absorption is unlikely to cause opioid toxicity.” However, it also noted inhalation was a concern “if drug particles are suspended in the air.”

Those exposed were given the overdose reversal drug naloxone, said Lt. Robert Sellers, the highway patrol's public affairs officer.

Scanner traffic indicated doses of naloxone were being taken to the prison and at least 300 doses of naloxone are at Ross Correctional if needed, Sellers said. The highway patrol was notified of the exposure around 9 a.m.

While the prisons have naloxone available in medical areas, Mabe said there have been ongoing discussions about expanding access within the prisons so it is more readily available in case of exposure such as whether all staff should carry it and how much it would cost.

“Our officers actually go around and shake down cells and pat down inmates and they have a higher possibility of exposure than the average individual inside an institution, especially the people that work the blocks,” Mabe said.

Sellers said the prison is secure but at least one housing unit is expected to be evacuated. A hazardous materials team also is responding to help clean the area, Sellers said.

A school that is adjacent to the prison property was put on a cautionary lockdown, but the highway patrol said there is no danger to the public at this time.

Sellers said it's too early to say definitively what the substance was, whether it was fentanyl or some other potent opiate.

