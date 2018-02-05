A C-130 military transport plane crashed near the airport in Savannah GA. at the intersection of Highway 21 at Crossgate Road. The plane has been identified by the Professional Firefighters Association in Savannah as a Military C-130 according to WGRZ.

James Lavine

At least five people were killed Wednesday when a military cargo plane crashed near Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport minutes after takeoff, sending black smoke billowing into the sky, authorities said.

Capt. Jeff Bezore, spokesman for the Georgia Air National Guard, said he was not certain how many people were aboard the C-130 Hercules flown by members of the 156th Air Wing from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard.

Savannah's Chatham Emergency Management Agency said the Arizona-bound flight crashed at an intersection near the airport and part of the plane was on the roadway. Photos and video from near the scene showed the wreckage burning until firefighters doused the blaze.

Most of the tail section appeared to remain intact, surrounded by scorched debris.

Gena Bilbo, spokeswoman for the Effingham County sheriff, said the crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. ET. The wreckage caused a "huge footprint" and at least one road could be close for weeks, she said. Some schools, businesses and homes in the area lost power, apparently the result of the plane tearing down lines in the crash.

"As far as we know there were no cars hit in this crash," she added. "It is an absolute miracle."

More: Southwest Airlines jet diverts because of cracked window

Reports on the number of people on the plane were conflicting. Georgia officials initially put the number at five; Puerto Rico officials said five to nine. Master Sgt. Roger Parsons, a spokesman for the Air Force, would not speculate on cause of the crash and said it was too soon to provide definitive numbers.

He also would not say if there were any survivors.

"There were airmen on the plane that are deceased," he said. "We cannot confirm the number of souls on the plane."

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello tweeted his condolences: “We are saddened by the plane accident that occurred today in Georgia."

Witness James Lavine said he was driving home from work along Highway 21 when the plane crashed in front of him.

"It was getting ready to take a left bank right in front of me and all of a sudden I see the plane just stalling" before it crashed, he said. "It's the most terrifying thing I've seen."

Air National Guard crew killed in C-130 crash in Georgia A 156th Air Wing Air National Guard C-130 out of Puerto Rico plane crashed near the airport in Savannah GA. May 2, 2018. A Georgia Air National Guard spokesman says at least five people have died near the Savannah airport. Capt. Jeff Bezore of the Georgia Air National Guard's 165th Air Wing said he couldn't say how many people in total were on the plane that crashed around 11:30 a.m. 01 / 08 A 156th Air Wing Air National Guard C-130 out of Puerto Rico plane crashed near the airport in Savannah GA. May 2, 2018. A Georgia Air National Guard spokesman says at least five people have died near the Savannah airport. Capt. Jeff Bezore of the Georgia Air National Guard's 165th Air Wing said he couldn't say how many people in total were on the plane that crashed around 11:30 a.m. 01 / 08

Mark Jones described a similar experience, telling the Savannah Morning News he noticed the plane low in the air. Moments later, it exploded upon impact, possibly landing on cars.

“I’m still shook up and shaking," he said. "My stomach is in knots because I know they’re people just like me. I wasn’t that far from it and I could have just kept going and it would have been me, and we wouldn’t be talking right now."

The airport said some flights were being affected by the "aircraft incident off property." In a later tweet the airport said operations had essentially returned to normal.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com