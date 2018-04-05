CHICAGO — An ATF agent was critically wounded Friday during an investigation in one of the city’s most violence-plagued neighborhoods, police said.

Federal and local police officers were taking part in a joint operation in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood when the agent was wounded by an assailant, according to Chicago Police. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and authorities said a manhunt was underway.

Police said a second federal officer at the scene was also transported to an area hospital for observation after the shooting, but that officer was not believed to have been shot.

“The entire Chicago Police Department is praying for the ATF agent who was shot & critically wounded this morning,” the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.

The incident occurred during an uptick in violence in the nation’s third largest city. At least four people have been fatally shot and 43 wounded since Monday.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has ordered specialized units to assist the ATF in the investigation. The city police department's organized crime, gang, saturation and gun teams are also assisting the investigation, according to Anthony Guglielmi, CPD's chief spokesman.

The Trump administration announced nearly a year ago that it was increasing the ATF’s presence in the city in an effort to stem gun violence. Chicago saw more than 1,400 murders in 2016 and 2017– more than New York and Los Angeles combined.

With the additional agents, the agency presence was set to increase to about 61 agents from 41 in the city. The Justice Department also formed a joint strike force of federal and local law enforcement officials to ramp up prosecution of gun-related crimes.

President Trump has repeatedly railed on Chicago for its handling of the violence, referring to the situation as "horrible carnage" and "out of control."

A veteran Chicago cop, Cmdr. Paul Bauer, was fatally shot on Feb. 13 after police got in a foot chase with a suspect. The suspect in Bauer's killing, Shomari Legghette, 44, faces murder, weapons and drug charges.

