ATLANTA — A young mother was killed while trying to defend her younger sister from bullies Sunday night, a report said.

CBS46 in Atlanta reported Ta'Lela Fontia Stevenson died from a stab wound to the neck during a fight in front of her mother's home. A 14-year-old was charged with felony murder in connection with the incident.

Stevenson's family said Ta'Lela ran out of the house Sunday to break up a fight after her younger sister was attacked by bullies. Family members said one of Stevenson's older sisters tried to save Ta'Lela's life by applying pressure on the wound, but she died at the hospital.

Stevenson's sister said Ta'Lela had just given birth to a daughter less than a month before the attack.

Police said the fight was part of an ongoing feud between the families, both of which live on the same street.

An 18-year-old man was also treated for less serious stab wounds.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account. Donations will go toward funeral expenses and caring for Stevenson's baby.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.