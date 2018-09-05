WASHINGTON — Watchdog groups on Wednesday slammed President Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen for collecting millions from a firm tied to a Russian oligarch and companies with business before the Trump administration.

Essential Consultants, a limited liability company Cohen used to pay porn star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election, also received payments from a subsidiary of Swiss-based drug-maker Novartis, telecom giant AT&T and Columbus Nova, an American firm tied to Russian businessman Victor Vekselberg.

AT&T, which has a proposed merger with Time-Warner pending before the Justice Department, confirmed it paid Cohen for "insights into understanding the new administration. Novartis, which makes Ritalin, Lamisil, and other well-known drugs, said it paid Cohen over the course of a year for help with "U.S. healthcare policy."

Watchdog groups said Cohen had not previously worked on those issues, and said he appeared to mainly be trading on his relationship with the president.

"All he is is a guy who's close to Trump," said Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen. "Nothing about it makes any sense at all."

He called on Congress to investigate and for AT&T and Novartis to make public the details of their arrangements with Cohen, who is under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in New York.

Novartis acknowledged in a statement Wednesday that company officials were questioned by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office over their relationship with Cohen. The company declined to say how it came into contact with Cohen or what services, specifically, he provided.

Fred Wertheimer, who runs the watchdog group Democracy 21, said there's no precedent for the president's personal lawyer benefiting from consulting contracts with firms trying to influence his administration.

"This was clearly an effort by these companies to see if Michael Cohen's appearance of being close to Trump can buy them access, influence and information," Wertheimer said.

"This provides a classic example of the underbelly of Washington," he said.

Cohen and his lawyer Steve Ryan did not respond to interview requests Wednesday. White House officials also did not answer questions from USA TODAY.

Cohen's receipt of $500,000 from Columbus Nova has drawn intense scrutiny because of the firm's ties to Vekselberg. Vekselberg, an oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been questioned about the payments to Cohen by investigators helping Mueller probe Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, CNN reported this week. Last month, the Trump administration included Vekselberg on a list of Russians under economic sanctions.

The New York Times has reported that agents working with Mueller confronted the Russian billionaire about two months ago after he stepped off a private plane in the New York area.

In a statement, Columbus Nova said the firm is owned and controlled by Americans, not Veskelberg, and said it paid Cohen for business consulting.

Cohen's firm also received payments from Korea Aerospace Industries, which is working with American defense contractor Lockheed Martin on a bid to build the next generation of training jets for the U.S. Air Force.

The contract, estimated to be worth $16 billion to the winner, was to be awarded before the end of last year, but the Air Force decided in November 2017 to delay the award. That month, Cohen’s shell company received a payment of $150,000 from the Korean company, according to a document released by Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti.

The company has confirmed the payment to Essential Consultants, telling the Associated Press that it was for legal advice on accounting standards, but declined to answer further questions.

Trump has put pressure on major aerospace contractors to lower prices for military aircraft, most notably during a post-election meeting in December 2016 at his Mar-A-Lago resort in South Florida. Following the November 2017 contract award delay, the Korean company’s officials have said that Lockheed has demanded it help push down the price of the jets, which the country sells to several other foreign countries too.

Novartis, which says it paid Cohen $1.2 million over a year, regularly has drug approvals pending before the Food and Drug Administration, but observers said it is unlikely the White House would intervene in those reviews. Former Novartis CEO Joseph Jimenez met with Trump at the White House, along with other pharmaceutical executives, in early 2017 to discuss the president's plans to lower the price of prescription drugs.

Trump also met with the company's current CEO, Vasant Narasimhan, over dinner during the the World Economic Forum in Switzerland in January.

The company has also been under pressure from federal prosecutors in New York for providing expensive meals and alcohol to doctors in exchange, those prosecutors say, for writing prescriptions of Novartis-made drugs.

Not a lobbyist

Cohen is not a registered lobbyist, and the companies said he did not lobby on their behalf. Under federal law, only individuals who spend at least 20% of their time on lobbying activity in a three-month period are required to register as lobbyists with the Senate.

Unless Cohen set up meetings with White House officials on behalf of the companies and exceeded the 20% threshold, he likely did not break any federal rules, said Larry Noble, a former Federal Election Commission lawyer and senior director of the Campaign Legal Center watchdog group.

Noble said that Trump's unorthodox approach to the presidency, including his penchant to act from the gut and overrule even Cabinet secretaries via Twitter, may help explain why companies sought Cohen's insights.

"Maybe getting strategic advice from people who know (Trump) personally is the smartest move," Noble said.

Trump "treats the government as a family business," he added, "and if you want to have anything done with the family business, your best bet is to get to know what the head of the family wants, what he thinks is important, what makes him happy and what makes him angry."

Ethics troubles in New York?

New York’s ethics rules for lawyers require that they keep clients’ money separate from their own. The rule says lawyers must keep their clients’ money “in a special account or accounts, separate from any business or personal accounts of the lawyer or lawyer’s firm.”

Avenatti’s report lists a series of transactions involving former RNC fundraiser Elliott Broidy, one of Cohen’s clients. He said that on Dec. 29, 2017, $62,500 was wired from Broidy’s account to an account belonging to a group of real estate lawyers. On Jan. 2, the same amount was transferred to the account belonging to Essential Consultants, LLC. Broidy has confirmed that he engaged Cohen to pay a former Playboy model.

Cohen apparently used the same LLC as a vehicle for private consulting work. (Avenatti’s disclosure is vague on which First Republic account was involved in these transactions; the Times reports that it was the LLC’s.) AT&T confirmed that it hired Cohen, via his LLC, for consulting services, for which it paid $200,000.

Stephen Gillers, a law professor at New York University specializing in professional ethics, said the state’s rules about mixing clients’ money with the lawyer’s own accounts are detailed and strictly enforced. “The court in Manhattan will almost universally disbar a lawyer who commingles client and personal funds,” he said.

“No dollar that belongs to someone else can be in the same account as a dollar that belongs to the lawyer,” Gillers said. “That’s one of the cardinal rules in the professional conduct rules.”

Pace University law professor Bennett Gershman said the rule on commingling client money is “one of the most keenly enforced rules.”

Both men said the disciplinary committee that polices misconduct by New York lawyers was likely to look into such questions while Cohen remains the subject of a criminal investigation by federal prosecutors and the FBI.

Contributing: Brad Heath, John Kelly and Gregory Korte

