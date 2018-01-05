BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a sketch of the woman whose remains were found in a suitcase on the side of I-75 in Butts County, days after Christmas.

The remains were found in Butts County on Dec. 28, 2017 a few miles away from exit 201 off the interstate. The GBI says someone searching for a lost item found the suitcase and that they believe the suitcase had been there for some time.

Months later, the GBI released new information that the remains found belonged to an African-American woman, who was between 19 and 45 years old at the time of death. Her height was believed to be between 5’ and 5’8” tall.

PREVIOUS | GBI says skeletal remains found on I-75 are human

There was also a pronounced gap between her two front teeth and a "well-healed" fracture on her right leg at the ankle.

Officials released a composite sketch of what they believe the woman may have looked like.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Anyone with information can call the GBI’s office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173 or email tips@gbi.ga.gov.

© 2018 WMAZ