LOS ANGELES — In its second weekend in theaters, Avengers: Infinity War continues to dominate in North America.

The Walt Disney Co. says Sunday that the superhero film will gross an estimated $112.5 million over the weekend, becoming the second-highest grossing film in its second weekend in theaters, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens' $149.2 million in 2015.

Globally, Avengers: Infinity War has now grossed more than $1.2 billion and become the first film ever to cross the $1 billion mark in 11 days of release, and it has yet to even open in China.

There was little new competition this weekend, but alternative viewing options including Overboard, a remake of the 1987 original starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, this time with Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez flipping the roles. It finished second, earning $14.8 million in 1,623 theaters.

Thanos (Josh Brolin) did a number on the galaxy in "Avengers: Infinity War," but will be back in the fourth "Avengers" film next year.

MARVEL STUDIOS

Rounding out the rest of the top five: John Krasinski's silent horror hit A Quiet Place, with $7.6 million in its fifth week ($159.9 million total); Amy Schumer's self-confidence comedy, I Feel Pretty, about a woman who suffers a hit to the head and wakes up feeling beautiful, with $4.9 million ($37.8 million total); and Dwayne Johnson's Rampage, which pits The Rock against giant animals run amok, with $4.6 million ($84.8 million total).

And Tully, a movie about postpartum struggles starring Charlize Theron, finished just outside the top five, launched on 1,353 screens with $3.2 million for sixth place.

Final figures are expected Monday.

Contributing: Kim Willis

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com