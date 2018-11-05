Gannett President and CEO Bob Dickey yesterday announced the winners of the companywide On Point Awards at an annual celebration event held May 10 at Gannett | USA TODAY NETWORK headquarters in McLean, VA. Also honored were the previously announced Divisional Winners and Unsung Heroes. Employees are nominated by their peers, with the Gannett Executive Team determining the winners based on the contributions and achievements each one has made to the company.



These awards are another opportunity to shine a spotlight on these employees who all set an amazing example as we continue to accelerate the power of the USA TODAY NETWORK and focus on digital expansion to better serve consumers and our many communities.

On Point Award Winners and Finalists:

Leadership Award Winner: William Hatfield, Executive Editor, Tallahassee Democrat. Finalists: Jason Jedlinski, Vice President, Product Management; Amy Shioji, Vice President of Customer Experience & Insights, Marketing;

Innovation Award Winner: Ray Soto, Director/Emerging Tech, Digital Storytelling and Design Studios.Finalist: Ben Auch, Senior Manager/ Security Architecture & Engineering, Technology.

Impact Award Winner: La Guardia Myers, Director/Real Estate, Finance, Gannett. Finalists: Jim Bole, Senior Manager, Governance, Risk and Compliance; Jason Gill, Commercial Director/Cornwall, Newsquest

Purpose/Unit Award Winner: Cincinnati Enquirer. Finalist: GET Creative;

Purpose/Individual Award Winner: Samantha Harman, Group Editor, Newsquest. Finalist: Fred Onasanya, Analyst, MOC;

Diversity/Unit Award Winner: The Tennessean. Finalist: GPS;

Diversity/Individual Award Winner: Nichelle Smith, Features Editor, USA TODAY NETWORK National News Desk.

Divisional Award Winners:

Consumer Marketing & Sales – Denette McCloskey, Group Sales Manager for Ohio and Kentucky & Direct Response Manager for the USA TODAY Network;

Content/Individual – Andie Dominick, Editorial Writer, The Des Moines Register;

Content/Unit – Arizona Republic;

Finance – Lisa Wisniewski, Director/Accounting, Financial Shared Services, Milwaukee;

People – Sarah Kingsley, Director/Human Resources;

Law – Mark Faris, Manager/News Litigation;

Marketing – Amy Shioji, Vice President of Customer Experience & Insights, Marketing;

Newsquest – Arron Hendy, Editor/Head of Content, Brighton, Newsquest;

Operations (GPS) – Thomas Kelly, Vice President/Distribution, GPS;

Product – Alix Vander Elst, Head of User Experience and Design, SweetIQ;

ReachLocal – Nate Elliott, Senior Manager, Website Operations;

Sales – Eddie Tyner, Regional Vice President, Metro Midwest, Local, USA TODAY NETWORK Marketing Solutions;

Strategy – Josh Awtry, Senior Director/Content Strategy;

Technology – Susan Baskerville, Senior Director, Technology Support Center, Chesapeake;

CEO Special Citation – The Indianapolis Star.

Unsung Heroes:

Theresa Casalnova, Single Copy Merchandiser/Circulation/GPS;

Jo Coady, Marketing and Promotions Manager, Newsquest Oxfordshire & Wiltshire;

Emily Dindoffer, Project and Communications Manager, Local, USA TODAY NETWORK Marketing Solutions;

Stephen Harding, Senior Content Strategist, Phoenix;

Charles Helt, Director/Research Services, Strategy, Development & Planning, Consumer Division, McLean, VA;

Craig Lutz, Senior Manager, Learning and Development, Human Resources, McLean, VA;

Brian Manzullo, Social, Search and Audience Editor, Detroit Free Press;

Stacey Martin, Senior Director/News Operations, McLean, VA;

Natalie McDonald, Executive Assistant, Market Development, McLean, VA;

Kelly Morgan, Project Manager, Information Technology/Commerce Solutions, McLean, VA;

Zachary Pledger, Business Analyst/Financial Planning & Analysis, McLean, VA;

Sandy Schlosser, Content Strategy Analyst, Phoenix;

Sally Webb, Sales Operations Manager, ReachLocal, Denver;

Adam Yates, Project Manager/Consumer Experience Team/Product.

