Mimi, a Capuchin monkey, was born March 8 at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores.

These adorable baby animals were born in zoos and wildlife parks throughout the USA since February, and all make their mothers (and keepers) proud. Browse through the gallery above and get ready for some cuteness overload, then make plans to visit these cute tykes, as most should be ready for viewing over the summer.

Looking for even more precious youngsters? By now, the animals in the galleries below have grown up a bit, but that doesn't make their baby pictures any less cute. And they're all available now to visit, so why not make time to head to your local zoo for a view in person?

Baby zoo animals born since October 2017 Family portrait: these eight cheetah cubs were born November 26 at the Saint Louis Zoo.

Babies born at zoos in fall 2017 A male baby alpaca was born on August 17 at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. He is the park's third cria, or baby alpaca.